Favored Citizen Kitty edged away from a determined B C Z Middleton in deep stretch, winning the $50,000 Hastings Stakes for fillies and mares on Saturday at Emerald Downs.
Favored Citizen Kitty edged away from a determined B C Z Middleton in deep stretch, winning the $50,000 Hastings Stakes for fillies and mares on Saturday at Emerald Downs.
Citizen Kitty ran 6 furlongs in 1 minute, 9.15 seconds and paid $3.40 to win.
Invested Prospect, who had been the 1-5 favorite, was scratched at the gate.
Top older males vie Sunday
The first stakes race of the season for older colts and geldings at Emerald Downs is Sunday’s $50,000 Governor’s Stakes at 6 furlongs.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawk Michael Bennett escalates criticism of ESPN's Stephen A. Smith
- Why the obituary for Eudocia Tomas Pulido didn’t tell the story of her life in slavery
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- 3 charged with assault after brutal beating of Metro rider captured on cameras
- Family of musician Chris Cornell disputes he killed himself VIEW
Prime Engine, a 5-year-old gelding, is the 2-1 morning-line favorite in a field of seven. He won an allowance race at 5½ furlongs last month with a 95 Beyer Speed Figure, the highest of any horse at the meeting.
The second choice on the morning line at 5-2 is Distinctiv Passion, who has won four stakes races in Southern California in his career. Peter Redekop paid $1,250 to get the horse into the field as a last-minute supplemental nomination.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.