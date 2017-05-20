Favored Citizen Kitty edged away from a determined B C Z Middleton in deep stretch, winning the $50,000 Hastings Stakes for fillies and mares on Saturday at Emerald Downs.

Citizen Kitty ran 6 furlongs in 1 minute, 9.15 seconds and paid $3.40 to win.

Invested Prospect, who had been the 1-5 favorite, was scratched at the gate.

Top older males vie Sunday

The first stakes race of the season for older colts and geldings at Emerald Downs is Sunday’s $50,000 Governor’s Stakes at 6 furlongs.

Prime Engine, a 5-year-old gelding, is the 2-1 morning-line favorite in a field of seven. He won an allowance race at 5½ furlongs last month with a 95 Beyer Speed Figure, the highest of any horse at the meeting.

The second choice on the morning line at 5-2 is Distinctiv Passion, who has won four stakes races in Southern California in his career. Peter Redekop paid $1,250 to get the horse into the field as a last-minute supplemental nomination.