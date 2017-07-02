Running down stablemate Riser in the final yards, Aqua Frio posted a head victory in Sunday’s $50,000 Seattle Slew Stakes for 3-year-old colts and geldings.

Aqua Frio might not be the biggest horse at Emerald Downs, but there aren’t many that try harder.

Running down stablemate Riser in the final yards, Aqua Frio posted a head victory in Sunday’s $50,000 Seattle Slew Stakes for 3-year-old colts and geldings.

Trained by Blaine Wright — who also saddled the runner-up — Aqua Frio ran a mile in 1 minute, 34.82 seconds and paid $14.40 to win as the third wagering choice in a field of 10.

Aqua Frio’s time was the fastest mile of the season at the Auburn track, surpassing the 1:34.88 set last week by Top Quality in the Irish Day Stakes for 3-year-old fillies.

It was the first career stakes victory for Kevin Orozco.

“It’s an amazing feeling; I have tears in my eyes,” the 21-year-old apprentice rider said. “(Aqua Frio) ran an unbelievable race.”

Sunday’s outcome was similar to the June 4 Coca-Cola Stakes — a 6½-furlong race in which Riser won and Aqua Frio was second.

As the field turned into the stretch of the Seattle Slew, the Wright duo was clear. Riser, favored at 6-5 with Eswan Flores aboard, led by 3½ lengths with one-eighth of a mile to go, but Aqua Frio and Orozco would not be denied.

“When your two horses open up at the top of the lane and fight it out, I’ll take that any day,” said Wright, the meet’s leading trainer in victories (28) and stakes victories (four).