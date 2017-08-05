Bella Mia sprinted clear early and rolled to a 4 ¾-length victory over Philly Baby in the $50,000 Barbara Shinpoch Stakes for 2-year-old fillies Saturday at Emerald Downs.

Ridden by Julien Couton, who won four races Saturday, Bella Mia ran 6 furlongs in 1 minute, 10.65 seconds and paid $4 to win.

Bella Mia, a Washington-bred has reeled off three straight victories.

Notes

• Trainer Joe Toye turned in a sensational performance Saturday, going 4 for 4. The track record for most win by a trainer in a day is five.

• R.E.V. Racing’s Mach One Rules was assigned high weight of 123 pounds for the 82nd running of the $200,000 Longacres Mile on Sunday. Defending Longacres Mile champion Point Piper and Governor’s Stakes winner Barkley are next on the weights at 121 pounds.