Barkley repeated his favorite trick Sunday at Emerald Downs.

A 4-year-old chestnut with an unmistakable white face, Barkley overtook Mach One Rules in the final strides to win by a neck in the 78th running of the $50,000 Governor’s Stakes for 3-year-olds and up at Emerald Downs.

Ridden by Javier Matias, Barkley ran 6 furlongs in 1 minute, 7.92 seconds and paid $9.40 to win as the third choice in the wagering.

Howard Belvoir trains the winner for Rising Star Stable III.

The Governor’s was a virtual replay of last year’s rivalry between Barkley and Mach One Rules, when as 3-year-olds Barkley defeated Mach One Rules by two heads and a neck in three consecutive stakes races. And just like last year, it appeared Mach One Rules was headed to victory — only to have Barkley take it away from him late.

Mach One Rules, who went off at 16-1, swept past a tiring Prime Engine in mid-stretch and was within mere yards of turning the tide on his old nemesis, but it wasn’t to be.

With nowhere to go into the stretch, Barkley was angled out for racing room at the eighth pole and showed a tenacious will to win.

“When I moved him outside, he exploded,” Matias said. “He knows where the wire is. He’s a special horse.”

Belvoir, meanwhile, praised Matias for keeping Barkley comfortable until crunch time.

“You could not have asked for a better ride from any jockey in the world,” Belvoir said. “I have to praise Javier.”

A Kentucky-bred by Munnings, Barkley has seven wins and two seconds in nine lifetime starts with earnings of $181,075. His losses were by a head to Opportunistic in the Emerald Downs Derby and a second to Prime Engine after getting wiped out at the break in a 5½-furlong allowance race last month.