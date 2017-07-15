In last month’s Budweiser Stakes at 6 furlongs, Mach One Rules broke through with a three-quarter-length victory over Prime Engine, as Barkley finished fourth after a troubled trip.

A solid field of 10 older handicap runners square off Sunday in the $50,000 Mt. Rainier Stakes at 1 1/16 miles at Emerald Downs in Auburn, but most eyes will focus on 4-year-olds Barkley and Mach One Rules, whose rivalry is developing into one of the best in track history.

The Mt. Rainier is the traditional final prep for the Longacres Mile, and also the final leg of Sunday’s all-stakes 50 cent Pick 4 comprised of the $50,000 Emerald Express (Race 5), $50,000 Angie C Stakes (Race 6), $50,000 Boeing Stakes (Race 7) and $50,000 Mt. Rainier Stakes (Race 8).

“Barkley had a bad trip,” Belvoir said. “When you’re the top dog, they’re always looking for you.”

Also in the field is Stryker Phd, winner of the 2015 and 2016 Longacres Miles.