Trainer Blaine Wright, seemingly headed to a second straight Emerald Downs title, will saddle the top two choices in Sunday’s $75,000 Emerald Downs Derby for 3-year-olds at 11/8 miles.
The meet’s championship event for 3-year-olds drew a field of six with Peter Redekop’s Aqua Frio and Chappell Alpine Farms’ speedy Riser composing a rugged one-two punch for the Wright stable.
The sophomores have finished first and second in the two Derby lead-ups – Riser romping by 5½ lengths over Aqua Frio in the 6 ½-furlong Coca-Cola Stakes and Aqua Frio rallying past Riser by a head in the one-mile Seattle Slew Stakes. In both races, the Wright duo were well clear of the show horse.
An Ohio-bred by Mizzen Mast, Riser has two wins and a second in three starts at the meet and just failed to last in the Seattle Slew. The gray colt opened a 5-length advantage after 6 furlongs in a fast 1 minute, 9 seconds and dug in gamely when challenged by Aqua Frio.
“With Riser, we’ve tried to slow him down a bit,” Wright said. “We figured if we want to make him a route horse, now is the time to try. I was really happy with his effort last time; he fought hard after setting fast fractions.”
Riser and Aqua Frio both worked 6 furlongs Monday, the former in 1:11.40 and the latter in 1:13.80.
A $180,000 sales purchase, Aqua Frio has victories, six seconds and a third in 10 starts with earnings of $136,450.
The dark bay or brown colt was stakes-placed five times before defeating Riser in the Seattle Slew Stakes and earning a career-high 84 Beyer speed figure.
Also in the field are More Power to Him, Monydontspenitself, Sharkzilla and Distortedatthebar.
