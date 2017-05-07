Filly Alliford Bay wins the first stakes race of the season by 3¼ lengths.

Trainer Blaine Wright had high hopes for Alliford Bay, a filly he picked out at a sale last year and who fetched $150,000.

But getting her to the races proved tough as she got sick, “very sick,” Wright said. But she recovered, and after impressively winning her debut at Golden Gate Fields outside San Francisco at the end of March, she rolled to a win in Sunday’s $50,000 Seattle Stakes for 3-year-old fillies, the first stakes race of the season at Emerald Downs in Auburn.

Alliford Bay was the second choice on the morning line, but the public got it right, making her the 7-10 favorite.

Risque’s Legacy, last year’s Washington champion 2-year-old filly after winning each of her two races easily, took the early lead, with Alliford Bay about a head behind. The two battled into the stretch, but Alliford Bay began edging clear to win by 3¼ lengths.

Risque’s Legacy was easily second, 5¾ lengths ahead of Blazinbeauty, who won last year’s Gottstein Futurity, the signature race of the season for 2-year-olds at Emerald Downs.

But it was the invader from Northern California who was much the best Sunday.

Irving Orozco, who is based in Northern California and rode Alliford Bay in her debut at Golden Gate, made the trip north to ride her Sunday.

“She is awesome, the best horse I have ridden all year,” he said. “I just hope I have the chance to keep riding her.”

Orozco was not surprised he was unable to get ahead of Risque’s Legacy early in the race, and he remained confident.

“She did all the driving,” he said.

It was the first career ride at Emerald for Orozco, whose younger brother, Kevin, is the second-leading rider at Emerald Downs.

Wright shipped Alliford Bay to Emerald Downs early last week. She galloped a couple of times to get acclimated, and Wright was not worried that the travel would adversely affect his horse.

“The good horses ship well,” he said.

Alliford Bay paid $3.40 to win and earned $27,500.

There will be 29 more stakes races this season at Emerald Downs, with the next one coming in Sunday’s $50,000 Auburn Handicap for 3-year-old colts and geldings.