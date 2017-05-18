The Lake Stevens Kokanee Derby hosted by the Snohomish Sportsmen’s Club and Lake Stevens Lions Club is May 20, and those looking to get a jump start on the fishery can find decent action right now.

Kokanee fishing has been decent with fish running 11 to 13 inches and some up to 16 inches.

The fish have been caught from the surface down to 30 to 40 feet with morning hours tending to find them on the upper water column. Try trolling a blade with white corn or maggots or a small sized pink hootchie laced with anise scent.

Cost for the derby is $20 for those over age 15, and free for kids 14 and under.

First place is worth $1,000 sponsored by Dick Nite Spoons and Greg’s Custom Fishing Rods; second is $500 sponsored by Ted’s Sports Center; third is $250 sponsored by John’s Sporting Goods; and fourth is $100 sponsored by Triangle Bait and Tackle.

The biggest 10 fish boat limit is worth a $500 gift card sponsored by 3 Rivers Marine and Tackle. Top fish in kids division are $100 for first (must be a kokanee), $75 for second and $50 for third (second and third can be a fish of any species).

Tickets are available at Greg’s Custom Rods; 3 Rivers Marine and Tackle; John’s Sporting Goods; Ted’s Sports Center; Holiday Sports; and Triangle Bait and Tackle.