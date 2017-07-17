BOSTON (AP) — Home plate umpire Chris Segal is remaining in the game after getting hit in the head by Josh Donaldson’s bat in a game between the Blue Jays and Red Sox.
Donaldson was the third batter in the game Monday night at Fenway Park. He took a swing at a pitch from Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez and lost the handle on his bat. It flew behind him and hit Segal on the top of the head, and the umpire crumpled to the ground.
Boston catcher Christian Vazquez tried to help him to his feet, but Segal went back to the ground and remained there until the training staff came running out.
After a few minutes, Segal was smiling. Segal, who was wearing a mask and a baseball cap but no helmet, remained in the game.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle Mayor Ed Murray sexually abused foster son, child-welfare investigator found in 1984
- Man dies in fall from BMW on I-405 in Kirkland, trooper says
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- Graham-Kapowsin's Dylan Morris, a four-star QB, commits to the Huskies
- Council member asks Seattle mayor Ed Murray to consider resigning
Donaldson struck out swinging.