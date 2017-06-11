CANASTOTA, N.Y. (AP) — Evander Holyfield, boxing’s only four-time world heavyweight champion, was inducted Sunday into the International Boxing Hall of Fame, and “The Real Deal” delivered one more time.
The youngest of nine children, Holyfield spent nearly his entire speech crediting his mother and his siblings for much of his success.
“This Hall of Fame thing is all about the help I got from someone else,” Holyfield said. “My mom wouldn’t let me quit.”
Holyfield’s impressive career spanned more than three decades — 160 wins as an amateur, 44 more as a pro — and included undisputed cruiserweight and heavyweight titles, and two memorable fights against Mike Tyson and another against Riddick Bowe.
Most Read Stories
- Counterprotest overshadows Seattle’s ‘March Against Sharia’; assault arrests follow main event WATCH
- Long-simmering discord led to The Evergreen State College’s viral moment
- Bucking the luxury housing trend, $500M in new apartments designed to help Seattle’s shrinking middle class
- First to lose Obamacare? The sickest county in the state | Danny Westneat
- Why many Seattle NBA fans prefer Sodo arena project over KeyArena rebuild
Also inducted were: three-division champion Marco Antonio Barrera of Mexico; the late super flyweight champion Johnny Tapia; Australian trainer Johnny Lewis; judge Jerry Roth; journalist-broadcaster Steve Farhood; broadcaster Barry Tompkins; and Eddie Booker and ring announcer Jimmy Lennon Sr., also honored posthumously.