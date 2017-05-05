Donovan Neuls banged in a rebound 14 seconds into overtime as the Seattle Thunderbirds stunned the Regina Pats 2-1 Friday night in the first game of the Western Hockey League championship series.

REGINA, Saskatchewan — Donovan Neuls banged in a rebound 14 seconds into overtime as the Seattle Thunderbirds stunned the Regina Pats 2-1 Friday night in the first game of the Western Hockey League championship series.

Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is Saturday night in Regina.

Seattle goaltender Carl Stankowski made 31 saves. Regina’s Tyler Brown had 24 saves.

Ethan Bear opened the scoring for Seattle at 2:55 of the second period. He scored on a power play with assists from Mathew Barzal and Ryan Gropp.

Regina got the equalizer at 12:11 of the third period. Connor Hobbs scored on a power play, assisted by Dawson Leedahl and Sam Steel.

That goal brought the sellout crowd to life after being silenced for the better part of two periods. The cheers were muted with three minutes left when Brown appeared to be hurt by a T-bird who crashed into the net. The veteran netminder stayed in and made a game-saving left pad save on a Gropp shot with 30 seconds left, bailing out his team after a defensive-zone turnover.

The fans had barely settled back into their seats for OT when a loose puck found Bear at the point. He blasted it off the crossbar and Neuls poked it over the line. Barzal also got an assist.

The Thunderbirds were without their leading playoff scorer, Keegan Koselar, due to a one-game suspension.