Ethan Bear and Keegan Kolesar scored power-play goals in the third period as the Seattle Thunderbirds rallied to beat the Everett Silvertips 3-2 Saturday at ShoWare Center in Kent.

The T-birds (28-15-3-1) have won 10 of their past 11 games to close in on Tri-City in the U.S. Division standings of the Western Hockey League. The Silvertips (30-8-7-2) still lead the division.

Kolesar scored his first goal of the game in the second period. Matt Berlin made 21 saves for Seattle.

Dominic Zwerger scored in the first period for Everett. Patrick Bajkov scored in the second period as the Silvertips took a 2-1 lead to the third period.

Men’s basketball

Sekou Wiggs amassed 34 points and teammate Diante Mitchell converted a three-point play with 4.8 seconds left in overtime, lifting Alaska Anchorage (15-5, 9-3) to an 83-81 win over Seattle Pacific in a Great Northwest Athletic Conference game at Brougham Pavilion.

SPU (9-11, 5-7) trailed 34-24 at halftime and rallied from an 11-point second-half deficit, forcing overtime on a buzzer-beating three-pointer by Sharif Khan. Tony Miller had 29 points and 16 rebounds for SPU.

Women’s basketball

Courtney Hollander sank two free throws with 10.3 seconds left as Seattle Pacific (15-5, 7-5 GNAC) came back from seven points down early in the fourth quarter to beat host Central Washington 54-51.

• Montana State defeated host Eastern Washington 72-61. Tisha Phillips scored 18 points for the Eagles (11-9, 6-3 Big Sky), and Delaney Hodgins had 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Women’s tennis

Washington grabbed two victories in its home opener, beating Portland 6-1 and then defeating Seattle U 6-1 at the Nordstrom Tennis Center. No. 1 player Stacey Fung won both of her doubles matches and both singles matches for UW (6-0).

Track and field

Huskies All-American Colby Gilbert glided around the purple Dempsey Indoor oval to break his 3,000-meter school record at the UW Invitational. Gilbert’s time of 7:45.71 was the best in the NCAA this season. The UW women’s 4×400-meter relay of Carolyn Birkenfeld, Laura Anuakpado, Hannah Derby and Whitney Diggs broke the school record with a time of 3:42.58.

• Washington State’s Sam Brixey (men’s 60 hurdles, 7.93), Regyn Gaffney (women’s 60, 7.45) and pole vaulter Kristine Felix (13 feet, 6¼ inches) won their events at the New Mexico Invitational in Albuquerque.