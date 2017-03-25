The Seattle Thunderbirds scored twice in a 26-second span in the third period, breaking a tie in a 5-2 victory and giving them a 2-0 series lead over the Tri-City Americans.

The Seattle Thunderbirds scored twice in a 26-second span in the third period, breaking a tie in a 5-2 victory over the Tri-City Americans in the first round of a Western Hockey League playoff game Saturday night at the ShoWare Center in Kent.

The T-birds take a 2-0 lead in the series after winning 4-2 Friday night. Seattle played both nights without star Mathew Barzal, who has the mumps.

Matthew Wedman scored at the 15:03 mark in the third period to give the T-birds a 3-2 lead. Donovan Neuls added an insurance goal 26 seconds later.

Scott Eansor, Nathan Volcan and Aaron Hyman also scored for Seattle. None of the five T-birds who scored was among the team’s top five in the regular season.

The best-of-seven series moves to Kennewick for Game 3 Wednesday.

Victoria 4, Everett 3

Vladimir Bobylev scored with five minutes remaining, lifting the Victoria Royals to a 4-3 victory over the host Silvertips and evening their playoff series at 1-1.

Everett trailed 3-2 entering the third period, but tied the score on Brandson Hein’s goal at 7:49 of the final period.

Tyler Soy scored twice in the second period for Victoria, which was outshot 30-21 by Everett.

Matt Fonteyne and Patrick Bajkov also scored for Everett.

The series moves to Victoria, B.C., for Games 3 and 4 on Tuesday and Wednesday.