WINDSOR, Ontario — Austin Strand knows firsthand the obstacle the Seattle Thunderbirds face after falling 4-2 to the Erie Otters in their first game at the Memorial Cup on Saturday.

The veteran defenseman was a member of the Memorial Cup host Red Deer last season when the Rebels lost their first game of the tournament to the eventual champion London Knights.

With the T-birds back in action against the host Windsor Spitfires on Sunday, Strand stressed the importance of rebounding in a short tournament.

Memorial Cup schedule The T-birds beat Regina in the WHL Championship 4-2 to advance to the Memorial Cup. All games at the WFCU Centre in Windsor, Ontario, and on the NHL Network (some tape delayed). Saturday: Erie Otters 4, Seattle 2 Sunday: Windsor Spitfires vs. Seattle, 4 p.m. Tuesday: Seattle vs. Saint John Sea Dogs, 4 p.m. Thursday: Tiebreaker game (if necessary), 4 p.m. Friday: Semifinal, 4 p.m. Sunday, May 28: Championship game, 4 p.m.

“Try and forget about (the loss), bounce back,” said Strand of his advice. “Obviously we’re going to come a lot harder (on Sunday). We know what we’ve got to do to win. I think we kind of figured that out through today’s game.

“We didn’t really jump in, we kind of got our toes in the water, wasn’t really fully there.”

Strand and Scott Eansor had the goals for the WHL champions while goaltender Carl Stankowski made 31 saves.

Dylan Strome gave the Otters a 3-2 lead 1:36 into the third period for the eventual game winner.

Seattle admittedly didn’t have the start it wanted in the first period. At one point the T-birds were outshot 11-3 in the opening frame.

“A lot of it was mental. Sometimes you’re getting forced, but when you look at the turnovers, there were times we had the puck (and) we could’ve skated and we flipped into the neutral zone,” said coach Steve Konowalchuk of the poor puck management. “There were other times we have to make smarter decisions when we’re not coming out with speed.”

Seattle pulled Stankowski for an extra attacker with 1:24 remaining in the third in an effort to find the equalizer, but Christian Girhiny scored into the empty net before the T-birds were able to muster any pressure in the Otters’ zone.

After losing to Brandon in the WHL final last year, the T-birds have the motto “Unfinished Business” on the right shoulder of the T-shirts they wear underneath their equipment — a reminder of what it feels like to come up short — something Seattle can’t afford to do Sunday.

“The worst feeling is like last year when we went to the WHL final and lost,” Eansor said. “You never want that feeling and it’d be even worse coming here and not playing to your full potential.

“We all kind of know what it feels like to not bring your full potential like last year, that’s the perfect example of it, and you never want that feeling in your stomach. That’s what we’re trying to implement here after this game.”

Alex DeBrincat and Jordan Sambrook had the other Otters goals while goaltender Troy Timpano stopped 18 shots.

The Thunderbirds were outshot 12-8 through the first 20 minutes, but Stankowski was there to make several highlight-reel saves — none bigger than the save he made on a redirection by DeBrincat.

Stankowski continued to shut the door early in the second; just over a minute in, on a partial break, Otters forward Taylor Raddysh had an excellent chance to open the scoring, but the T-birds puck stopper got his right pad on it to steer it aside.

“(Stankowski) has been a rock for us all playoffs, he’s just been unreal standing on his head making some huge saves,” said Strand. “Without him, it could’ve been … who knows what the score could’ve been.”