KELOWNA, British Columbia — The Kelowna Rockets overcame a one-goal deficit entering the final period for a 6-3 victory over the Seattle Thunderbirds in a Western Hockey League game Monday afternoon.

Ryan Gropp gave the T-birds a 3-2 lead in the second period with his 23rd goal, but it was all Kelowna after that.

Seattle had a 34-32 lead in shots on goal, but Kelowna had an 18-9 advantage in the third period.

Women’s basketball

The Washington women’s basketball team, coming off weekend wins over Arizona and Arizona State, moved up one spot to No. 9 in The Associated Press poll. The Huskies are 24-3.

The Connecticut Huskies (25-0), trying to extended their winning streak to 100 games Monday, were a unanimous No. 1 in the poll.

Curling

The Brady Clark rink from Lynnwood beat the Stephen Dropkin rink of Minneapolis 9-3 to move to 3-1 in round-robin play at the USA Curling National Championships in Everett.

The John Shuster rink from Duluth, Minn, is 4-0.

Brady Clark is one of three teams tied for second in the 10-team men’s field.

Round-robin competition for men and women continues Tuesday at Xfinity Arena in Everett.

Men’s basketball

The Seattle Pacific men’s basketball team, which claimed a pair of important home victories to get back into the race for a spot in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Tournament, was honored as GNAC Team of the Week.

Seattle Pacific is now one of six teams separated by one game in the standings, fighting for the four remaining spots in the conference tournament with two weeks left in the season.

Women’s golf

The University of Washington women’s golf team improved by 10 strokes on Monday as they carded a 12-over 296 at the Palos Verdes (Calif.) Golf Club. UW sits in 15th place at 34-over 602 heading into Tuesday’s final 18 holes.

The Huskies were led by Wenyung Keh on Monday as she carded a 2-over 73 to climb into a tie for 40th (75-73). Despite a double bogey on her fifth hole of the day, Keh responded with birdies on her 16th and 18th holes to finish the back nine at even par.

No. 6 Florida holds the team lead at 3-under 565 (290-275).

MEN’S TENNIS

Washington’s Enzo Sommer was named Pac-12 player of the week. The sophomore from Denges, Switzerland, helped Washington close out their 6-1 win over Portland this past weekend, coming out on top in a tough match.

Facing Michail Pervolarakis, the 56th ranked player in the nation, Sommer dropped the first set 6-4, before coming back in the second with a 6-3 win to force a third. Sommer completed the comeback with a 6-2 third set victory for his second win over a ranked player this season.

Sommer was the first Husky to win the weekly award since Mitch Stewart on Jan. 18, 2016.