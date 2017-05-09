The T-birds pulled goaltender Carl Stankowski and got a 6-on-4 advantage in the final minute, but were unable to cash in on several point-blank chances.

KENT — If the Seattle Thunderbirds are going to win their first Western Hockey League championship this season, they are going to have to do it in Regina.

The Regina Pats scored a 3-2 win on Tuesday and lead the Western Hockey League championship series two games to one.

Game 3 and 4 will be played Tuesday and Friday in Kent with Games 6 and 7, if necessary, scheduled in Regina.

WHL championship Seattle vs. Regina. Regina leads series, 2-1. Game 1: Seattle 2-1 (OT) Game 2: Regina 4-3 (OT) Game 3: Regina 3, at Seattle 2 Game 4: at Seattle, Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. Game 5: at Seattle, Friday, 7:35 p.m. Game 6: at Regina, May 14, 5 p.m.* Game 7: at Regina, May 15, 6 p.m.* *if necessary

After splitting overtime games in Regina, this one was close throughout and ended with Seattle on the power play and down a goal for the final 1:27.

The T-birds pulled goaltender Carl Stankowski and got a 6-on-4 advantage, but were unable to cash in on several point-blank chances.

The two evenly matched teams were tied at 2 after one period.

Connor Hobbs and Chase Harrison scored power-play goals to give Regina 1-0 and 2-1 leads with Alexander True and Sami Moilanen answering for Seattle.

The Pats went back on top after a turnover in the Seattle end led to a goal by Robbie Holmes early in the second period.

The Pats, which had the best record in the WHL and will automatically play in the Memorial Cup next year as the host team, simply did a better job of converting its scoring opportunities.

Seattle constantly pressured Regina goaltender Tyler Brown, but the veteran goaltender, who won 33 of the 50 games he played in the regular season, improved to 14-6 in the playoffs with four of those losses coming in overtime.

As the game wore on, Seattle continually missed the net with shots, trying to make a spectacular effort to beat Brown.

Regina was comfortable falling back into a shell, icing it several times and allowing Brown to take care of Seattle’s offense.

Seattle got a lift when goaltender Carl Stankowski stopped a penalty shot by Sam Steel, the WHL player of the year, but it did not lead to Seattle getting a puck past Brown.

Seattle outshot Regina 38-28 with Brown making 36 saves.

