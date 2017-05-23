The Thunderbirds, who went 16-4 in defeating Tri-City, Everett, Kelowna and Regina to capture the Ed Chynoweth Cup as the Western Hockey League champions, never found their groove in Windsor, dropping three consecutive games while being outscored 18-3.

WINDSOR, Ontario — Steve Konowalchuk admitted his team ran out of gas at the Memorial Cup. Seattle fell 7-0 to the Saint John Sea Dogs in their final round robin game on Tuesday and has been eliminated from the tournament.

The Sea Dogs advance to face either the Erie Otters or the host Windsor Spitfires in the semifinal on Friday.

“It just felt like they were done mentally,” Konowalchuk said. “We had a couple tough series. One thing about this team, we go down 2-0 today, usually we come right back, we have all year and we have fight and it’s not a question.

Memorial Cup schedule The T-birds beat Regina in the WHL Championship 4-2 to advance to the Memorial Cup. All games at the WFCU Centre in Windsor, Ontario, and on the NHL Network (some tape delayed). Saturday: Erie Otters 4, Seattle 2 Sunday: Windsor Spitfires 7, Seattle 1 Tuesday: Saint John Sea Dogs, 4 p.m. Thursday: Tiebreaker game (if necessary), 4 p.m. Friday: Semifinal, 4 p.m. Sunday, May 28: Championship game, 4 p.m.

“There’s no juice mentally to keep fighting and to keep pushing. That’s kind of where we’re at.”

The Thunderbirds, who went 16-4 in defeating Tri-City, Everett, Kelowna and Regina to capture the Ed Chynoweth Cup as the Western Hockey League champions, never found their groove in Windsor, dropping three consecutive games while being outscored 18-3.

Seattle’s offense, which produced 4.15 goals per game through the 20 games in the WHL playoffs, was non-existent in the Memorial Cup.

“I did what I could out there, and I’m pretty sure everyone gave it their all,” said defenseman Ethan Bear, who was nursing a left hand injury. “I just don’t think we had enough gas at the end, though. It’s a pretty tough feeling.”

The T-birds’ WHL-best power play, which clicked at 35 percent during the playoffs, failed to produce a goal on 10 opportunities here.

Keegan Kolesar, Seattle’s leading scorer in the WHL playoffs with 12 goals and 31 points in 19 games, registered just one goal at the Memorial Cup. T-birds captain Matthew Barzal had two assists and was a minus-4 in the tournament after scoring seven goals and 25 points in 16 WHL playoff games.

“It stings right now,” said Barzal, whose stick, jersey and helmet were collected by the Hockey Hall of Fame for display purposes. “We obviously had different plans for this tournament – not to score three goals and get outscored 18-3.

“I’m sure in a day or two I’ll look back on it; pretty impressive. Winning the WHL is a grind. I learned a lot about myself and the guys in that room.”

Saint John led 1-0 after one periond, then scored three goals in a 53-second span of the second period, ending Carl Stankowski’s night. The 17-year-old stopped 10 shots in the loss.

Rylan Toth, who appeared in his final game for the T-Birds, made 11 saves .

In addition to Toth, Bear, Barzal, Kolesar, Scott Eansor and Ryan Gropp all have likely played their final game for the T-birds.

“They’ve grown up with me as a coach and we’ve had our battles and ups and downs, that’s all part of it: learning,” said Konowalchuk.