The Seattle Thunderbirds made sure Wednesday the Regina Pats will not skate out of Kent with the Western Hockey League championship.

The Thunderbirds exploded for six goals in the first two periods to score a dominating 6-1 victory that evens the series for the WHL title at two games each.

Game 5 will be played Friday in Kent before moving to Regina for Game 6.

WHL championship Seattle vs. Regina. Regina leads series, 2-1. Game 1: Seattle 2-1 (OT) Game 2: Regina 4-3 (OT) Game 3: Regina 3, at Seattle 2 Game 4: Seattle 6, Regina 1 Game 5: at Seattle, Friday, 7:35 p.m. Game 6: at Regina, May 14, 5 p.m. Game 7: at Regina, May 15, 6 p.m.* *if necessary

Keegan Kolesar, who came into the series as Seattle’s leading scorer, had a goal and two assists for the Thunderbirds. Kolesar has 10 goals in the playoffs, but this was his first score against Regina after only one assist in the first three games.

“It’s been a little dry lately, but I just wanted to keep playing the right way and the bounces went my way tonight,” Kolesar said. “This is a huge win for us and pivotal in the series. Now it’s a best-of-three and we’ve already proven we can win there. We need to take care of home ice on Friday and go up there with a lot of confidence.”

The Seattle rout, in which six players scored goals, did not start well.

Regina scored first with another power-play goal — its sixth in 11 opportunities in the series — to take the early lead.

The T-birds held the Pats scoreless for 1:56 of the two-minute minor when Sam Steel, the WHL player of the year, scored his 10th of the playoffs after a nice assist by former Everett Silvertips captain Dawson Leedahl.

Seattle evened it with a power-play goal by Ryan Gropp, his fifth of the playoffs, but his first of the series. Mathew Barzal picked up an assist on the goal and has points in all 14 playoff games he has played in.

“You always want to contribue points, and it was nice to get that one right off the bat,” Gropp said of his tying goal. “We played a solid game through and through. They’re a good team, but we just kept the pedal to the metal and you could see they kind of wore down.”

Gropp also had an assist and has 15 points in the playoffs.

The T-birds took the lead for good just 19 seconds later on an unassisted got by Sami Moilanen. Then, as the period was about to expire, Scott Eansor stole a puck at the Seattle blue line, skated into the Regina end and eventually assisted on a goal by Nolan Volcan.

The three goals came in 3:54 against Regina goaltender Tyler Brown, who had allowed only 2.15 goals a game in his previous 20 playoff games.

Seattle’s offensive punch continued in the second period when a string of several golden scoring chances ended when Jarrett Tyzska knocked a shot off Brown and into the net to make it 4-1 Seattle. Two more goals followed, by Alexander True and Kolesar, and Seattle had a 6-1 lead entering the final 20 minutes.

Brown, 14-7 in the playoffs, gave up six goals on 24 shots before being lifted for Jordan Hollett to start the third period. The T-birds outshot the Pats 34-19.

Seattle rookie goaltender Carl Stankowski saved 18 of 19 shots to improve his playoff record to 14-4.