It all started 100 years ago Sunday. The Metropolitans, Seattle’s professional hockey team, shocked our neighbors to the North and became the first American team to win the Stanley Cup and Seattle’s first major sports championship. This was our team, donning their green, red and white barber pole jerseys, raising the trophy on March 26, 1917 at 5th and University in the Seattle Ice Arena.

There have been a many incredible ups and downs over the past century. In the early years, our boys in the boat accomplished the unthinkable in Berlin and then tamed the mighty Soviets in Moscow. Later, as Seattle grew and entered the world stage, we celebrated many Gold Cups at Seafair, an undefeated Triple Crown winner named Seattle Slew, and the birth of the Seahawks and Mariners.

The Sonics brought us our second championship, the ‘95 Mariners turned our world upside down with a comeback for the ages, Fred Couples donned the Green Jacket, and along the way we hosted two MLB All-Star Games, three Final Fours, the Goodwill Games, three golf majors and saw Michael Jordan dunk from the free-throw line during the 1987 NBA All-Star Game weekend.

As the calendar turned to the 21st century, we’ve entered a golden age for Seattle sports. The Storm brought us two more championships, and the Seahawks and Sounders brought the city to a fever pitch with championships of their own. The Huskies have churned out Rose Bowls and national championships in multiple sports, and the Cougars have twice been to Pasadena themselves. Our Olympic spirit continued to beat on, as Megan Quann captured the hearts of the country, Nathan Adrian became the fastest man on water, and Apolo Ohno and Hope Solo brought us Olympic Gold and World Cup glory in speedskating and soccer, respectively.

Sports’ ability to unify our community and get our hearts to beat as one is unparalleled. It has the ability to fill hotels and restaurants and bring together family and friends around stadiums and backyard grills. It is something to be celebrated. It is something to be revered.

On the centennial of this historic achievement, when Eddie Carpenter, Frank Foyston, Hap Holmes, Jack Walker and Cully Wilson of our Seattle Metropolitans were champions on skates, I hope you’ll take a moment to celebrate what truly makes Seattle a city of champions. It is our teams, our passion, our pride. As we look to the next hundred years — here’s to many more championships, parades, memories and another Stanley Cup!

Ralph Morton is the Executive Director of the Seattle Sports Commission. A native Louisianan, he’s a passionate fan and leader in the sports community of his adopted hometown.

