Ty Smith scores 1:12 into overtime for Chiefs. Silvertips continue to lead U.S. Division with win over Vancouver.

Ty Smith scored 1:12 into overtime to give the Spokane Chiefs a 5-4 victory over the visiting Seattle Thunderbirds on Wednesday night in a Western Hockey League game.

Seattle’s Jarret Tyszka scored with 5:47 remaining to tie the score at 4. Kailer Yamamoto gave the hometown Chiefs a 4-3 lead with 8:40 remaining.

Zack Andrusiak had tied the score at 3. Nolan Volcan and Keegan Kolesar also scored for the T-birds.

Everett 4, Vancouver 1

Mario Petit made 22 saves and the Silvertips earned a victory over the visiting Giants before 4,602 at Xfinity Arena.

Patrick Bajkov, his 18th, Graham Millar, Eetu Tuulola and Dominic Zwerger scored goals for Everett.

The Silvertips (25-4-6) are 10-1-2 in their last 13 games and lead the U.S. Division.

The Silvertips are 9-0-3 against the B.C. Division.