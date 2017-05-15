Dennis Williams has 11 years of head coaching experience across junior and college levels.

The Everett Silvertips, announced Monday that Dennis Williams has been named the fifth head coach in franchise history.

Williams, 37, will be formally introduced during a news conference Monday.

“As time moved on, we understood the qualities and a mutual philosophy which make Dennis the most ideal choice to lead the Everett Silvertips as head coach,” said Silvertips general manager Garry Davidson. “We’re excited about his youthful enthusiasm, passion, leadership abilities, and embracing of a modern approach to the game.”

Williams is replacing Kevin Constantine, whose contract wasn’t renewed after the Silvertips won their fifth division title in franchise history.

Williams has 11 years of head coaching experience across junior and college levels, carrying a lifetime win percentage of .673 over the last seven seasons as head coach with Bloomington of the United States Hockey League and Amarillo of the North American Hockey League.

After guiding Bloomington to a 29-24-7 record and fifth place in the Eastern Conference in their expansion season of 2014-15, he led the Thunder in 2015-16 to a 36-18-6 record, an appearance in the Eastern Conference Final, and a victory shy of reaching the league’s Clark Cup Finals.

Memorial Cup schedule set

The Seattle Thunderbirds, fresh off winning their first Western Hockey League championship, will participate in the Memorial Cup starting on Saturday in Windsor, Ontario.

The Thunderbirds will play three round-robin games in the four-team tournament beginning Saturday at noon when they square off against Erie of the Ontario Hockey League.

Seattle will face Windsor, the host team, on Sunday at 4 p.m. before completing round-robin play with a game on Tuesday at 4 p.m. against Saint John of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

The semifinals are May 26 and the Memorial Cup championship is May 28.

The Western Hockey League has won the Memorial Cup 16 times since the current format was implemented in 1983. The last WHL team to win it was Edmonton in 2014, with Spokane winning it in 2008.