The Seattle Thunderbirds owned the second period of a 4-3 victory over the host Everett Silvertips on Saturday night and took a 2-0 lead in their second-round Western Hockey League playoff series.

The Thunderbirds host Game 3 of the best-of-seven series Tuesday at the Sho­Ware Center in Kent.

Everett led 2-1 after the first period before Seattle made the most of its scoring opportunities.

The Thunderbirds put five shots on goal in the middle period — and scored three times on Silvertips goaltender Carter Hart.

Zack Andrusiak of the Thunderbirds tied the score at 2 when he connected at 11:12 of the second period. Eighteen seconds later, right wing Sami Moilanen scored to give Seattle a 3-2 lead.

Ethan Bear’s power-play goal at 16:34 of the second put the Thunderbirds ahead 4-2.

Everett’s Eetu Tuulola closed out scoring at 12:33 of the third period.

Seattle goalie Carl Stankowski made 20 saves. The Thunderbirds were outshot 23-15, including 12-6 over the last two periods before a crowd of 5,129.

Scott Eansor of Seattle opened the scoring at 7:05 of the first period.

But Everett had a quick response. Less than a minute later, Bryce Kindopp tied the score at 1.

Connor Dewar gave the Silvertips a 2-1 lead at 12:52 of the first period.

Seattle won Game 1 of the series 3-2, with Donovan Neuls getting the winning goal.