The Seattle Thunderbirds owned the second period of a 4-3 victory over the host Everett Silvertips and took a 2-0 lead in their second-round WHL playoff series. The Thunderbirds put five shots on goal in the middle period and scored on three.

Share story

By
From team reports

The Seattle Thunderbirds owned the second period of a 4-3 victory over the host Everett Silvertips on Saturday night and took a 2-0 lead in their second-round Western Hockey League playoff series.

The Thunderbirds host Game 3 of the best-of-seven series Tuesday at the Sho­Ware Center in Kent.

Everett led 2-1 after the first period before Seattle made the most of its scoring opportunities.

The Thunderbirds put five shots on goal in the middle period — and scored three times on Silvertips goaltender Carter Hart.

Most Read Stories

3-course dinners for $32 starting April 2.

Zack Andrusiak of the Thunderbirds tied the score at 2 when he connected at 11:12 of the second period. Eighteen seconds later, right wing Sami Moilanen scored to give Seattle a 3-2 lead.

Ethan Bear’s power-play goal at 16:34 of the second put the Thunderbirds ahead 4-2.

Everett’s Eetu Tuulola closed out scoring at 12:33 of the third period.

Seattle goalie Carl Stankowski made 20 saves. The Thunderbirds were outshot 23-15, including 12-6 over the last two periods before a crowd of 5,129.

Scott Eansor of Seattle opened the scoring at 7:05 of the first period.

But Everett had a quick response. Less than a minute later, Bryce Kindopp tied the score at 1.

Connor Dewar gave the Silvertips a 2-1 lead at 12:52 of the first period.

Seattle won Game 1 of the series 3-2, with Donovan Neuls getting the winning goal.

Seattle Times staff