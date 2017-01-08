The winner came at the 15:39 mark when Ryan Gropp netted his 10th goal of the season, this one off assists from Ethan Bear and Aaron Hyman.

SPOKANE — Two third-period goals powered the Seattle Thunderbirds to a 2-1 victory over host Spokane in Western Hockey League action Sunday night.

Seattle came out firing in the third period and sent 22 shots at Spokane goalie Dawson Weatherill.

The Thunderbirds (21-14-3-1) were down 1-0 in the third period when Keegan Kolesar finally got the team on the board off an assist from Ethan Bear at 6:21 in front of 4,125 spectators at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena.

The winner came at the 15:39 mark when Ryan Gropp netted his 10th goal of the season, this one off assists from Bear and Aaron Hyman.

Spokane coach Don Nachbaur said he thought his team, playing its fourth game in five days, didn’t battle in the final period and were outworked by the Thunderbirds.

“I didn’t think we showed a lot of character,” Nachbaur told The Spokesman-Review. “We showed like we were fatigued. At that point, you have to dig and try and persevere. But we stopped skating. (We were) second to every puck.”

On the Thunderbirds’ go-ahead goal, Gropp was left unguarded and redirected a shot from Bear off the left post and past Weatherill.

“We played it too easy,” Nachbaur said. “We defended him, turned for the shot to see where it went, instead of fronting him and finishing the check on him. I think he skated right by our guys.”

Rylan Toth was the winning goalie, stopping 27 of Spokane’s 28 shots. Jaret Anderson-Dolan had the only score for the Chiefs (17-17-5-2), which came on a power play at 15:42 in the second period.