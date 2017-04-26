Game 5 is Friday in Kent as the WHL Western Conference finals series with Kelowna continues.

KELOWNA, B.C. ­— Ryan Gropp scored just three minutes into the game but the Seattle Thunderbirds went silent for nearly 48 minutes after that, losing Game 4 of their WHL Western Conference finals series 4-2 to the Kelowna Rockets in front of 5,063 fans at Prospera Place on Wednesday.

The best-of-seven series is tied 2-2.

Game 5 is Friday, 7:35 p.m. at the ShoWare Center in Kent.

Seattle goalie Carl Stankowski had 31 saves.

Gropp’s goal was at the 3:09 mark, on a power play, with assists from Mathew Barzal and Austin Strand.

Scott Eansor scored 10:54 into the third period on an assist from Sami Moilanen.

Scoring for Kelowna were Nolan Foote, Kole Lind, Nick Merkley and Tomas Soustal.

Kelowna goalie Michael Herringer had 27 saves.

The Rockets outshot Seattle 35-29, including a 15-2 mark in the second period.

The Thunderbirds are looking to make it to the WHL Finals for the second straight season. Seattle’s depth made the difference in its first two playoff rounds this season, winning both of those series 4-0, against Tri-City and Everett.

Game 6 is Sunday in Kelowna and Game 7, if necessary, would be Tuesday back in Kent.