T-birds need to defeat Saint John in their final round-robin game Tuesday to remain alive.

The Seattle Thunderbirds will play their third and final round-robin game at the Memorial Cup on Tuesday at 4 p.m. against the Saint John Sea Dogs of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

The game in Windsor, Ontario, can be heard live on 1090 The Fan over the air and online and will be shown on a tape-delay basis on the NHL Network starting at 5 p.m. Fans should consult their local cable provider to determine which channel carries the NHL Network.

Seattle, fresh off its first Western Hockey League championship, has dropped its first two Memorial Cup games and needs a win to keep any hopes of advancing alive. The Erie Otters, champions of the Ontario Hockey, beat the Thunderbirds 4-2 on Saturday, while the Windsor Spitfires, the host team, knocked off Seattle 7-1 on Sunday.

On Monday, Erie routed Saint John 12-5. Round-robin play is completed on Wednesday with a game between Windsor and Erie. The team with the best record will advance to the championship game Sunday. The teams with the second- and third-best records will square off in a semifinal game Friday. If a tiebreaker game is needed, it would take place Thursday.

Saint John and Seattle are both 0-2, so the winner will advance and the loser will go home. The 12 goals scored by Erie on Monday were a Memorial Cup record, as was Dylan Strome’s seven points (four goals, three assists) in the game.

UW regional times set

The game times were released for this weekend’s Seattle Super Regional between Washington and Utah. They will play Friday at ­8 p.m. (ESPNU) and Saturday at 6 p.m. (ESPN2). If a third game is needed, it will be Sunday at 7 p.m. (ESPNU).

Men’s golf

Western Washington was in 12th place after the first round of the NCAA Division II championships at Reunion Resort in Kissimmee, Fla. The Vikings recorded an opening-round team score of 11-over-par 291. With 36 holes remaining in stroke play, the Vikings must move up to one of the top eight spots to qualify for the match-play round.

Senior Brett Johnson led the Western contingent, firing an even-par round of 70 to open in a 10-way tie for 17th place.