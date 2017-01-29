It didn’t take long for Ryan Gropp to get going on his big night, scoring 29 seconds into the game, a 5-1 victory for Seattle.

KENT — Ryan Gropp had two goals and two assists as the Seattle Thunderbirds took apart the Tri-City Americans 5-1 in Western Hockey League action Sunday at the ShoWare Center.

It didn’t take long for Gropp to get going on his big night, scoring 29 seconds into the game. When Gropp assisted on Alexander True’s goal at 5:39 of the second period, Seattle (29-15-3-1) had a 4-0 lead on Tri-City (30-20-3-0). Mathew Barzal and Keegan Kolesar had the other goals for Seattle.

OTHER WHL

• Fourteen seconds after Everett (30-9-7-2) tied the score, Kamloops (31-17-1-2) started a three-goal scoring binge in less that 4½ minutes on the way to a 5-1 victory in Everett. Connor Dewar scored 11 seconds into the second period to tie the score at 1-1, but then Lane Bauer scored the first of his two goals at the 25-second mark. The Silvertips announced they recalled right winger Cal Babych from Coquitlam, where he was second on the team with 28 points.

ELSEWHERE

• The Washington men dropped a 4-0 decision to host Georgia in the ITA Kick-Off Weekend.

• Three area curlers have secured spots in the USA Curling Mixed Doubles Nationals in Blaine, Minn., March 1-5. Cristin Clark of Lynnwood and Matt Birklid of Mountlake Terrace are a team, while Derrick McLean of Bothell teams with Alex Carlson of St. Paul, Minn.