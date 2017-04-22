Reid Gardiner’s second goal of game helps Rockets even series at 1-1. Games 3 and 4 will be played in Kelowna on Tuesday and Wednesday.

It took overtime, but the Seattle Thunderbirds have finally been beaten in the Western Hockey League playoffs.

Reid Gardiner took advantage of a bad clearing attempt by the T-birds to score his 15th goal of the playoffs and give the Kelowna Rockets a 4-3 win Saturday night at the ShoWare Center.

Gardiner’s goal, his second of the game, came 4:56 into overtime and ties the best-of-seven series at one game apiece.

It also gives Seattle a 9-1 record in the playoffs this season.

The series shifts to Kelowna for Games 3 and 4 on Tuesday and Wednesday before returning to Kent for Game 5 on Friday.

The loss was also the first for rookie goaltender Carl Stankowski in the playoffs. After going 3-0 with a shootout loss in the regular season, Stankowski won nine straight before Saturday’s overtime loss.

Seattle coach Steve Konowalchuk was both calm and upbeat after the loss.

“There was a lot to like about our game tonight,” Konowalchuk said. “We just came up on the short end here today.”

One thing Seattle will need to do is find a way to slow down Gardiner, who had two goals and Calvin Therkauf, who had four assists in the game.

“Gardiner has been on fire and scored a lot of goals in the playoffs, we need to be aware of where he is and find a way to keep him in check a little bit,” Konowalchuk said.

Kelowna scored with one second left in the first period to build a 2-0 lead and then with 26 seconds left in the second period for a 3-1 lead.

Stankowski went 3-0 with a shootout loss in the regular season and is now 9-1 in the playoffs after an injury sidelined regular starter Rylan Toth.

Kelowna broke out on top 2-0. Nick Merkeley scored his fourth of the playoffs at even strength at 12:52 of the first period and then Gardiner took advantage of a lackadaisical Seattle power play by stealing the puck and scoring with one second left in the period.

The goal was reviewed and the officials put 0.9 seconds on the clock.

It was certainly a goal that could have been deflating, but Seattle came out with an attitude.

The T-birds got that one back with a power-play goal by Ethan Bear after a perfect cross-crease pass from Scott Eansor.

The T-birds carried the play and dominated the shots until a scrum on the sideboards earned Seattle two penalties and Kelowna only one and a power play.

That led to a goal by Kole Lind with 26 seconds left and a 3-1 Kelowna lead.

Keegan Kolesar cut the lead to 3-2 with a power-play goal at 1:43 of the third period and Donovan Neuls tied it at 9:06.