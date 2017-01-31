Kolesar, a 19-year-old out of Winnipeg, got the puck inside the Seattle blue line, then skated the length of the ice with two Blazers giving chase and scored on the breakaway.

It took Keegan Kolesar just one minute and seven seconds into overtime to push the Seattle Thunderbirds to a 4-3 victory over Kamloops in Western Hockey League action Tuesday night at the ShoWare Center.

Kolesar, a 19-year-old out of Winnipeg, got the puck inside the Seattle blue line, then skated the length of the ice with two Blazers giving chase and scored on the breakaway.

It was the second goal of the game, and the 12th of the season, for Kolesar, who got the winning goal off an assist from Ethan Bear.

Bear and Sami Moilanen also scored for Seattle (30-15-3-1), which saw the Blazers (31-17-2-2) tie the game at 3-3 at 18:23 of the third period.

Lane Bauer scored for Kamloops, his second of the game and his 31st of the season.

Seattle had a huge 61-25 advantage in shots on goal.

OTHER WHL

•Joachim Blichfeld scored 3:58 into overtime to lift Portland to a 4-3 home victory over Everett. Blichfeld had a goal and an assist for the Winterhawks (26-21-1-2) in the victory. Everett (30-9-8-2) tied the score at 3-3 at 9:24 of the third period when Brian King scored off assists from Jake Christiansen and Orrin Centazzo. The Silvertips took a 2-1 lead in the second period when Aaron Irving scored at 3:17 and Devon Skoleski followed 28 seconds later with a goal. Connor Dewar had an assist on both goals.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

• Hitting nearly 60 percent from the floor in the first half powered Seattle Pacific to a 72-51 road victory over Saint Martin’s. The Falcons (16-5, 8-5 Great Northwest) hit 16 of 27 shots to take a 42-23 lead at halftime. Jordan McPhee paced SPU with 15 points while Courtney Hollander and Rachel Shim each had 14 and Erica Pagano added 11. Hollander also had 10 rebounds. Mercedes Victor led the Saints (5-16, 1-12) with 12 points.

SOCCER

• Diana Matheson of the Seattle Reign has been added to the Canadian women’s national roster for soccer friendlies in the next month. The midfielder is coming off a 2016 NWSL season with the Washington Spirit in which she appeared in 12 matches, starting nine, and tallied four goals.