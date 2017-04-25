Keegan Kolesar scored his second goal of the game with 20 seconds remaining in regulation, leading the Seattle Thunderbirds to a 2-1 victory over the Kelowna Rockets on Tuesday night to take a 2-1 lead in the WHL Western Conference finals.
Game 4 of the series is Wednesday night in Kelowna.
Seattle goaltender Carl Stankowski had a great game, stopping 34 shots for the Thunderbirds, who were outshot 35-14.
The Rockets defeated the Thunderbirds 4-3 in overtime in Kent on Saturday night, but were unable to maintain the momentum.
Kolesar opened the scoring at 11:33 of the second period on an assist from Ryan Gropp.
Kelowna tied it at 13:53 of the third period on a goal from Calvin Thurkauf, his seventh of the postseason.
It appeared that this game was also heading into overtime, but Kolesar changed that in the final minute when he scored off assists from Turner Ottenbreit and Mathew Barzal.
It was Kolesar’s ninth goal of the postseason.
