Windsor scores three goals in a 38-second span in the first period and Seattle never recovered. The T-birds must now beat the Saint John Sea Dogs on Tuesday to remain alive in the Memorial Cup.

WINDSOR, Ontario — The Seattle Thunderbirds have played their way into a must-win game on Tuesday following a 7-1 loss to the Windsor Spitfires on Sunday at the Memorial Cup.

The loss drops the T-Birds to 0-2 in the round robin and sets up a do-or-die game against the Saint John Sea Dogs on Tuesday to at least earn a berth in Thursday’s tiebreaker.

Saint John (0-1) dropped its tournament opener on Friday against Windsor and play again Monday against the Erie Otters.

The T-birds beat Regina in the WHL Championship 4-2 to advance to the Memorial Cup. All games at the WFCU Centre in Windsor, Ontario. Saturday: Erie Otters 4, Seattle 2 Sunday: Windsor Spitfires vs. Seattle Tuesday: Seattle vs. Saint John Sea Dogs, 4 p.m. Thursday: Tiebreaker game (if necessary), 4 p.m. Friday: Semifinal, 4 p.m. Sunday, May 28: Championship game, 4 p.m.

In the first 98 years of the Memorial Cup, only the 2009 Windsor Spitfires were able to bounce back after dropping the first two games to win the tournament.

Windsor (2-0) tied a Memorial Cup record scoring three times in 38 seconds. Graham Knott, Julius Nattinen and Logan Brown all beat Carl Stankowski, who was replaced by Rylan Toth after just 5:26 of game action. The New Westminster Bruins also scored three times in 38 seconds against Trois Rivieres in 1978.

The win guarantees Windsor will at least play in Friday’s semifinal.

Sunday was the first time since March 4 in Everett that the T-birds had surrendered three first-period goals. It also marks the first time in 2017 that Seattle has dropped back-to-back games.

Toth, who had not appeared in a game since March 11, made 18 saves in relief.

Seattle did not register its first shot on goal in the opening frame until the 11:25 mark and were outshot 11-3 in the period.

The T-birds had an excellent opportunity to get on the scoreboard midway through the second period with a 5-on-3 power play for 1:15, but could not solve Spitfires goaltender Michael DiPietro.

Seattle’s best chance of the man advantage came with Ryan Gropp staring at a wide open net, but Spits defenseman Jalen Chatfield sprawled out to make a diving block keeping the T-birds off the board.

The Thunderbirds’ power play, which clicked at a 36 percent rate during the WHL playoffs, finished 0 for 6 in the loss.

DiPietro finished with 24 saves for his second win of the tournament.

Keegan Kolesar finally got the T-birds on the board at 13:34 of the second jamming home the rebound off Turner Ottenbreit’s point shot for his first goal of the Memorial Cup.

Nattinen and Knott each added second goals after Seattle found the score sheet while Jeremiah Addison and Jeremy Bracco had the other goals for Windsor.