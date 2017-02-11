Mathew Barzal had a goal and five assists as the Seattle Thunderbirds defeated the Portland Winterhawks 8-5 Saturday night at ShoWare Center in Kent.

Ethan Bear had a goal and three assists for Seattle (35-15-3-2), which remained in first place in the U.S. Division of the Western Hockey League. Ryan Gropp had two goals and an assist.

Silvertips win

MOOSE JAW, Saskatchewan — Carter Hart stopped all 31 shots as the Everett Silvertips defeated the Moose Jaw Warriors 2-0.

Devon Skoleski and Eetu Tuulola scored the goals for Everett (32-12-8-2), which is one point behind Seattle.

Men’s basketball

Coleman Wooten tallied 11 of his game-high 24 points from the free-throw line, lifting short-handed Seattle Pacific to a 79-61 victory over Central Washington in the annual homecoming at Brougham Pavilion. The Falcons (11-13) won their second straight game to draw even with Central (12-10) in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference standings with 7-9 records.

Softball

The No. 13 Washington Huskies (3-1) had a perfect day during the final day of the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge in Mexico, defeating Nebraska 7-5 and beating reigning national champion and No. 1 Oklahoma 1-0. Taran Alvelo threw a five-hit shutout.

Women’s basketball

Simon Fraser used a 9-0 scoring run in the third quarter to cut short a Seattle Pacific rally and went on to beat the Falcons 72-60 in a GNAC game at Brougham Pavilion. The Falcons (17-7, 9-7) dropped their second straight.

• Delaney Hodgins poured in 22 points and sparked a run in the fourth quarter to help host Eastern Washington (14-10, 9-4) upset Big Sky Conference leader Northern Colorado 67-61.

Gymnastics

Washington defeated Arizona State 196.75 to 195.150 in a meet at Alaska Airlines Arena. Hailey Burleson was the all-around leader for UW (1-2) with a score of 39.425. The Huskies held on despite an injury late in the meet to Kristyn Hoffa, who was hurt during her floor routine. But Burleson followed with a 9.9 on the floor, the final competitor of the afternoon, to clinch the win.

• Ariana Harger shared top honors on the vault en route to a fourth-place all-around performance for Seattle Pacific, which started a stretch of seven straight meets away from home at a triangular at the Air Force Academy. The Falcons scored 190.425 points.

Track and field

A sparkling mile run from Amy-Eloise Neale (4:34.15) and a meet record from sprinter Kennadi Bouyer (60 meters, 7.28) were the exclamation marks on what was Washington’s most complete all-around performance to date at the Husky Classic inside the Dempsey. The two-day meet saw the Huskies combine for nine new marks in the top-10 lists and four marks ranking in the top-10 in the NCAA this season.

Men’s tennis

Washington defeated Portland 6-1 at the Nordstrom Tennis Center for its sixth win of the season. Enzo Sommer won in No. 1 singles and doubles for the Huskies (6-2).

Women’s tennis

Washington defeated San Diego State 7-0 in Moraga, Calif., to bring its record to 8-2. Stacey Fung, Miki Kobayashi, Alexis Prokopuik and Kenadi Hance each won their singles and doubles matches.