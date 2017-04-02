Cal Babych scored with 8:24 left in the fifth period or 151 minutes, 36 seconds to help Everett to a 3-2 victory and the series win in the longest game in Canadian Hockey League history.

With 8:24 left in the fifth overtime, Everett’s Cal Babych ended the longest game in not only Western Hockey League history but Canadian Hockey League history for a 3-2 victory over host Victoria on Sunday night.

The game went 151 minutes, 36 seconds, eclipsing the CHL mark of 146:36 set by Hull and Victoriaville in 1999 and the WHL mark of 136:56 set by Kamloops and Kootenay in 2003.

The win clinched the first-round series 4-2 and the Silvertips advanced to face the rival Seattle Thunderbirds.

Game 1 of the second round is Friday at 7:35 p.m. at Xfinity Arena in Everett. Game 2 of the series is Saturday at 7:05 p.m. in Everett.

The T-birds will host Game 3 on Tuesday, April 11, at ShoWare Center at 7:05 p.m.

In a game that started Sunday at 2:07 p.m., Babych beat Royals goalie Griffen Outhouse on a breakaway and ended the game at 7:56 p.m., a span of 5 hours, 49 minutes.

Outhouse made 72 saves on 75 shots and Everett’s Carter Hart made 64 saves.

Babych, son of former NHL defenseman Dave Babych, scored the first goal and Noah Juulsen also had a goal.