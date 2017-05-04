Defenseman Austin Strand has typified the T-birds’ playoff run as they begin the quest for the WHL title and a berth in the Memorial Cup in a best-of-seven series against powerful Regina.

Austin Strand is a de­fenseman known for his strong, cool, professional demeanor for the Seattle Thunderbirds.

Just a few weeks ago, even Strand had to admit to some apprehension.

An injury to Seattle’s regular goaltender Rylan Toth, Strand’s close friend and teammate in the Memorial Cup last year for Red Deer, seemed to be a devastating blow. It meant the Thunderbirds would start the Western Hockey League playoffs with a rookie, one whose total WHL experience consisted of four games.

WHL championship Seattle vs. Regina Game 1: Seattle at Regina, Friday, 6 p.m. Game 2: Seattle at Regina, Saturday, 6 p.m. Game 3: Regina at Seattle, Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. Game 4: Regina at Seattle, Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. Game 5: Regina at Seattle, May 12, 7:35 p.m.* Game 6: Seattle at Regina, May 14, 5 p.m.* Game 7: Seattle at Regina, May 15, 6 p.m.* *if necessary

“I have to admit I was a little nervous at first,” Strand admitted when Carl Stankowski took over for Toth.

No need to fret.

Stankowski has compiled a 12-2 record in the postseason and is one very big reason the Thunderbirds won the Western Conference title and will now play the Regina Pats beginning Friday for the WHL championship.

“It really couldn’t have gone much better for him,” Strand said of Stankowski as the T-bird players and coaches prepared to board a plane at Boeing Field to fly to Regina, Saskatchewan. “Most goalies his age couldn’t handle it. What he’s doing at his age is just crazy.”

Asked how it felt to go into the WHL championship series with a rookie goaltender, Seattle coach Steve Konowalchuk was surprised by the question.

“I don’t think that’s even crossed my mind,” Kono­walchuk said. “(Stankow­ski) has been a top goaltender his entire life. That’s why we took him so high in the draft (37th overall and the first goalie taken in 2015). We’ve had solid goaltending all year.”

Stankowski might well have challenged Toth, who went 36-18-2-1 in the regular season, for the starting job if not for an injury he suffered playing for Team Canada at the U-17 tournament that left him unavailable for most of the season.

“Taking nothing away from Carl, he’s been great, but like a quarterback in football, goaltenders receive too much credit when a team wins and too much blame when they don’t,” Konowalchuk said. “Carl has made the big saves when we really needed him to and we’ve played well in front of him.”

Regina had the best regular-season record in the league, and best in its 99-year history, at 52-12-7-1. The Pats are 12-5 in the playoffs. Seattle (46-20-4-2) is 12-2 in the playoffs.

“We know it’s going to be a tough series based on how many points they scored,” Strand said, “but we think it’s an even matchup. We haven’t had to play as many games in the playoffs, had to block as many shots and have even had time to practice and get better.”

The winner of the WHL championship series will advance to the Memorial Cup tournament, which begins in Windsor, Ontario, on May 19.

Seattle has been to the Memorial Cup only once, as the host team in 1992, and finished third. Regina won the cup in 1925, 1928, 1930 and 1974. The Pats were third in 1980, second in 1984 and third in their last visit in 2001. The Pats are guaranteed to play in the 2018 Memorial Cup as the host team.

Last season, Seattle advanced to the WHL championship series before losing to Brandon 4-1, and Kono­walchuk believes that experience will make a difference.

“This doesn’t feel like unchartered waters to us,” he said. “Now we’re facing a tough team, and we’ll treat it like any other round. You want a bunch of guys who play hard all the time and will treat this like it’s just another game.”

That tough-minded, big-game mentality is where Strand, a Calgary native, excels. “I think just the fact that I’ve been there gives the team confidence. I know what it’s like.”

Konowalchuk said the entire team has taken on Strand’s demeanor.

“He is so important to us because he plays with the same calm all the time,” Konowalchuk said. “He wins his battles and can skate himself out of trouble. He plays the same way every game. You want a bunch of guys like that.”

It is uncertain whether Ethan Bear, the WHL de­fenseman of the year, will be able to play for Seattle. He was injured in Game 3 of the Kelowna series on April 25 and has not played since.

Sam Steel, a first-round pick by the Anaheim Ducks (30th overall) and the WHL player of the year, is Regina’s top scorer. Steel had 50 goals and 131 points in 66 games with the Pats in the regular season and has added eight goals and 24 points in 17 playoff games.

Keegan Kolesar, Seattle’s leading scorer in the playoffs with 14 goals and 22 points, will miss the opener with a one-game suspension after taking a major penalty in the series-clinching win over Kelowna.