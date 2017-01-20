The Everett Silvertips defeated the Seattle Thunderbirds 1-0 Friday night in a Western Hockey League game.

Orrin Centazzo scored a power-play goal midway through the first period and Carter Hart made it stand up with a shutout as the Everett Silvertips defeated the Seattle Thunderbirds 1-0 Friday night in a Western Hockey League game at Xfinity Arena in Everett.

Hart made 33 saves for the U.S. Division-leading Silvertips (29-6-7-1).

Centazzo was assisted by Patrick Bajkov and Kevin Davis.

Rylan Toth made 13 saves for Seattle (24-15-3-1).

The T-birds host Vancouver on Saturday night at 7:05 at ShoWare Center in Kent.

College men’s tennis

Host Washington beat Utah State 6-1 to improve to 3-0.

College football

A trio of former Eastern Washington All-America players will be competing in postseason all-star games, including two in action Saturday in the National Football League Players Association Bowl in Carson, Calif. That game will feature former Eagles defensive end Samson Ebukam and receiver Kendrick Bourne. On Jan. 28, receiver Cooper Kupp will play in the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala.

Horse racing

Emerald Downs announced several popular incentive programs will be returning for the 70-day meet that runs April 8 through Sept. 17. There will be $475,000 in total incentives for the season, including the trainer participation program.

Every unplaced starter will receive a $200 participation fee. Out-of-state horses will receive a $400 bonus for their initial start. The Muckleshoot Indian Tribe will contribute more than $1.4 million in purse enhancements.