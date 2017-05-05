TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — Joey Logano says Team Penske is the most professional team in auto racing and simply pushes the limits as far as it can in pursuit of speed.
Logano on Thursday was all but stripped of his victory at Richmond because his car failed a post-race inspection at NASCAR’s North Carolina headquarters.
Logano keeps his trophy, but the win will not count toward playoff eligibility and Logano will not receive the five bonus playoff points. NASCAR also fined crew chief Todd Gordon $50,000 and docked both Logano and Team Penske 25 points each.
Logano teammate Brad Keselowski is embroiled in a lengthy appeal over a March failed inspection . Penske is trying to get before the final arbitrator, and Keselowski’s crew chief skipped this week to speed the punishment process.
