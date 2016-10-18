TORONTO (AP) — Enough talk about that toothless Toronto offense. Cleveland manager Terry Francona had a real dental issue to deal with after Game 3 of the AL Championship Series.
Francona says he had to see a dentist after Monday night’s game because of a mishap earlier in the night.
“Right before the game, I mean, like literally, my lower tooth, the veneer popped out while I was chewing,” Francona told reporters Tuesday. “I undid my tobacco and there’s my tooth.”
Francona said he was able to go around 1 a.m. to see a dentist, who met him downtown. The manager said he was “good to go” before Game 4 on Tuesday.
Most Read Stories
- Richard Sherman meltdown? Seahawks say they’ll push through it and stay on course | Larry Stone WATCH
- What national media are saying about Richard Sherman and the Seahawks after beating the Falcons
- Seahawks' Pete Carroll on Atlanta asking NFL to review last play: 'We won't send that play in'
- Is Richard Sherman’s blowup a byproduct of Seahawks coach Pete Carroll’s approach? | Matt Calkins WATCH
- Seahawks' Michael Bennett irate about 'scary' cut block from Falcons' Jake Matthews
The Indians lead the Blue Jays 3-0 in the ALCS.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.