TORONTO (AP) — Enough talk about that toothless Toronto offense. Cleveland manager Terry Francona had a real dental issue to deal with after Game 3 of the AL Championship Series.

Francona says he had to see a dentist after Monday night’s game because of a mishap earlier in the night.

“Right before the game, I mean, like literally, my lower tooth, the veneer popped out while I was chewing,” Francona told reporters Tuesday. “I undid my tobacco and there’s my tooth.”

Francona said he was able to go around 1 a.m. to see a dentist, who met him downtown. The manager said he was “good to go” before Game 4 on Tuesday.

The Indians lead the Blue Jays 3-0 in the ALCS.