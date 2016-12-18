LA VILLA, Italy (AP) — Marcel Hirscher matched Alberto Tomba with a record fourth giant slalom win in Alta Badia on Sunday.

The overall World Cup leader from Austria increased his first-leg lead and finished 0.71 seconds ahead of Mathieu Faivre of France and 1.10 in front of Florian Eisath of Italy.

Alexis Pinturault, the Frenchman who won the GS on home snow in Val d’Isere last weekend, fell early in his second run, spun around and crashed into the safety netting at high speed. Pinturault, who was seventh after the opening run, appeared to avoid serious injury.

Olympic champion Ted Ligety slid off course shortly into his first run. The American has been unable to train properly lately due to severe back pain.

Italian great Tomba captured his wins on the Gran Risa course in 1987, ’90, ’91 and ’94.

Hirscher has now won this race four straight years. He also took a slalom in Badia in 2011.