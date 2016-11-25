The quarterback took over the reins of the Crusaders this season and threw 30 touchdown passes to lead squad to Class 3A state semifinals.

Ze’Shaun “Zach” Lewis didn’t like the wait.

Sure, he knew he’d eventually get his chance to take the reins of the Eastside Catholic football team from all-state quarterback Harley Kirsch. But if you think he was content biding his time the past two seasons, you don’t know Lewis.

“I learned a lot from him, but at the same time I never just sat back and said, ‘It’s your job.’ I’m a competitor. I always compete, no matter what I’m doing,” he said.

State semifinals All games Saturday Class 4A • Sumner (12-0) vs. Camas (12-0) at McKenzie Stadium (Vancouver), 1 p.m. • Skyview (9-3) vs. Richland (12-0) at Lampson Stadium (Kennewick), 3 p.m. Class 3A • Kamiakin (10-2) vs. Eastside Catholic (11-1) at Pop Keeney Stadium (Bothell), 1 p.m. • Meadowdale (10-2) vs. O’Dea (12-0) at Pop Keeney Stadium (Bothell), 4 p.m. Class 2A • Lynden (11-1) vs. Archbishop Murphy (12-0) at Everett Memorial Stadium, 1 p.m. • Liberty (11-0) vs. Ellensburg (11-1) at Zapfel Stadium (Yakima), 2 p.m. Class 1A • Connell (11-1) vs. La Center (11-1) at McKenzie Stadium (Vancouver), 4 p.m. • Royal (11-0) vs. Deer Park (10-1) at Gonzaga Prep, 1 p.m. Class 2B • Toledo (12-0) vs. Napavine (11-0) at Centralia High School, 4 p.m. • Asotin (11-1) vs. Liberty (11-1) at Gonzaga Prep, 4 p.m. Class 1B • Neah Bay (9-1) vs. Lummi (11-0) at Everett Memorial Stadium, 4 p.m. • Sunnyside Christian (12-0) vs. Odessa-Harrington (12-0) at Lions Field (Moses Lake), 1 p.m. WIAA.com

That goes for everything from football to food. Lewis once ate 16 double-cheeseburgers in a family challenge at McDonald’s and thinks he might still own a local Denny’s all-you-can eat pancakes record for kids 12 and under (also 16).

“It can be anything from food-eating contests to board games, if there’s a winner and there’s a loser, I’m competing and I’m going to win,” he said. “That’s the mindset I feel like a quarterback has to have.”

His biggest appetite is for devouring defenses and Lewis has been getting his fill since stepping in for Kirsch, who led the Crusaders to the past three Class 3A state championship games (and last two titles) while piling up more than 10,000 career passing yards and 100 touchdowns before moving on to Cornell.

Lewis, a 6-foot, 190-pound junior, has completed 185 of 263 passes for 2,833 yards with 30 TDs against eight interceptions for second-ranked Eastside Catholic (11-1), which owes its only lost to No. 1 O’Dea (12-0) in the fifth game of the season. That snapped a 32-game win streak against in-state opponents, and Lewis longs for a rematch — which could come in the Gridiron Classic on Dec. 2.

First, though, the Crusaders must take care of business against No. 5 Kamiakin of Kennewick (10-2) Saturday in a 1 p.m. semifinal at Pop Keeney Stadium in Bothell.

Lewis lives for big moments like these, in part because he’s willing to pay attention to all of the small details it takes to shine in them. He spends hours watching film and has worked with a quarterback coach in California since he was in sixth grade.

“Everything I do is to get me more prepared and more focused, and not just for high school, he said. “I’m preparing to play at the next level and be successful there. I’m thinking bigger than just now … and no one is going to out-work me.”

UW-bound receiver Hunter Bryant worked out with Lewis all summer and said he knew he was ready to step in as the starter.

“I was confident he’d be able to take over and we wouldn’t even lose a beat,” he said.

Coach Jeremy Thielbahr viewed Lewis as the heir apparent the past two years.

“The most impressive think about Zach was his understanding of the offense, immediately,” he said, noting Lewis also quickly developed into a leader and was voted a team captain.

Thielbahr sees him more in the mold of former Eastside QB Trey Reynolds — who guided EC to its first title game in 2012 — than Kirsch with good mobility and a strong, accurate arm.

O’Dea coach Monte Kohler has been impressed.

“He has stepped in and done an outstanding job,” Kohler said. “He is different from Harley but runs the offense very efficient and makes the big plays when they are needed. He is only a junior and he can already make all the throws.”

Lewis, a 3.5 student with aspirations to go into medicine, expects nothing less.

“I don’t settle,” he said. “I want to be great.”