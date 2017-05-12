The Cougars, with eight sophomores, topped Bainbridge 6-3 in the rain to capture their first league crown since 2014.

The passion was there.

It was Holy Names Academy’s talent on the softball field that was hard to gauge through the wettest stretch of Seattle-area weather in a century. February tryouts were inside the basketball gym as were many practices due to rain. And the games? One had lightning.

“We couldn’t get out on the field,” said longtime Holy Names coach Jerry Millsap of evaluating a team with eight sophomores.

Fitting that Holy Names would have to play in rain in order to seal its biggest win of the season. The Cougars defeated Bainbridge 6-3 on Friday night for the Metro League tournament championship.

The soggy win at the Southwest Athletic Complex also avenged Holy Names’ 7-5 loss to Bainbridge on May 1.

“We came so far from the beginning of the season to get our defense in order,” said Millsap, whose team won its first tournament title since 2014. “They really worked hard and have really shown how much passion they have for the sport. Because they’re very talented. They just had to put it all together and think about teamwork. It’s wonderful to see their smiles.”

The Cougars used a good blend of defense and offense against the Spartans. Holy Names sophomore Nicole Johnson was 3 for 3 with two RBI, including the go-ahead run in the fifth inning to give the Cougars a 4-3 lead.

Teammate Devon Chapman, a junior, had an RBI double in the sixth inning that further dimmed Bainbridge’s hopes of pulling out the win. Chapman was at a full count when she found a gap beyond the shortstop’s reach.

Sophomore pitcher Logan Luebbe gave up two hits in the final two innings in the win for Holy Names.

“It came down to a couple of mistakes that we had earlier in the game,” Bainbridge coach Haylee Baker said. “We hit the crap out of the ball. … It’s humbling. I told (our) girls I’m proud of every single one them because it was a hard-fought season. We have to learn from this; we can’t make those little mistakes because from here on out, we’re going to be facing better and better teams.”

Next for both teams is the Class 3A SeaKing District tournament, which starts Monday.

“I don’t think they’ve reached their peak,” Millsap said of his team. “We’ve just started to come together the last two weeks and are really moving forward and having a lot of success.”

• Before Tuesday’s game, the Metro League announced its MVP for softball in Ballard senior Lauren King. The outfielder batted .641 with six home runs this season. King will play at the University of South Dakota next year.