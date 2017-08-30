Softball coach became the first in her sport from Washington to win NHSCA coach of the year. Bellarmine Prep girls golf coach Mark Bender also a 2017 honoree.

The National High School Coaches Association tapped two from the state of Washington as its 2017 Coach of the Year. Woodinville skipper Dani Weir won for softball and Bellarmine Prep coach Mark Bender won for girls golf.

Weir led the Falcons to the Class 4A state championship in May. She also led Woodinville to its fourth straight KingCo 4A title. The Falcons were 26-0 this season and ranked No. 4 in the nation by USA Today and MaxPreps.

Bender led Bellarmine Prep to its eighth straight Class 4A state championship, which is a WIAA record for consecutive titles. The Lions dominated the field this season, totaling 163.75 points to top runner-up Camas (67.75). Freshman Julia Bordeaux, who tied for third at the state tournament, led Bellarmine.