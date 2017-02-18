The Class 4A state all-around champ was also second on the vault, beam and floor.

TACOMA — It was a fitting finale for a stellar high school gymnastics career.

In Saturday’s Class 4A state individual event championships at the Tacoma Dome Exhibition Hall, Woodinville senior Alli McManus added the beam title to the all-around championship she won Friday night, a parting reminder of the vital role she played in Woodinville’s streak of four consecutive state team titles.

“When it competition day, she’s on,” Woodinville coach Kathie Koch said. “That competitive spirit and that drive have taken her far.”

McManus won bars with a 9.55 and placed second on the other three events: vault (9.625), beam (9.35) and floor (9.575). Junior Naleia Gomes of Mount Rainier took first on beam (9.475) and junior Zella Conley of Mead claimed top spots on vault (9.725) and floor (9.6).

McManus, the 2016 Class 4A champion on floor, cheerfully accepted finishing second in three events.

“It’s definitely OK with me,” she said. “I went out there and did my absolute best, and I can’t ask for anything more than what my best is. If someone else is better than me, that is just the sport. I’m proud of whoever beat me, and it makes me want to work harder next time.”

Mount Rainier coach Ali Kestle was impressed by how Gomes rebounded from a disappointing ninth-place finish in Friday’s all-around (she placed fourth a year ago) and put up big score on beam and, surprisingly, bars, her weakest event. She took second in the individual bars final (9.375).

“I’m super proud of her because she struggled yesterday and we were very sad,” Kestle said. “To come back and get second on bars and win beam is amazing. And she threw the toughest skill on floor (a double backflip). It didn’t work out, (Gomes stumbled on her landing), but she threw it, and we’re proud of that.

“The beam is her thing. Bars? We had kind of written that off. That’s her worst event every time. Today she totally surprised all of us.”

Gomes, who nailed a switch-leap/switch-jump and a back handspring series on beam, could not point to any reason for her jump on bars from an 8.4 Friday to Saturday’s 9.375.

“It felt the same,” she said. “I wasn’t expecting too much, but I’m happy with it.”

Notes

• Inglemoor junior Kim Kramers placed third on beam (9.3) and fourth on bars (9.25) and floor (9.5). Woodinville junior Kylie Mosset, one of five Falcons who qualified for individual finals, took fourth on beam (9.275). Erin Clayton of Bothell and Mount Rainier’s Karissa Saelee tied for fifth on floor (9.45). Cecelia Loudermilk of Kentlake took fifth on bars (9.15).