Up next for the Falcons is a road game against Issaquah on Thursday.

Jayda Evans
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

Woodinville moved up two notches in the MaxPreps Xcellent 25 National Softball Rankings. The Falcons are No. 21 after a debut at No. 23 last week.

Still undefeated, Woodinville won its games by a combined score of 15-1 last week. It hosted Bothell (1-4) on Tuesday and plays Issaquah (2-4) on Thursday.

Here are the complete national rankings:

(1) Norco (Calif.), 14-0
2. (4) Pinnacle (Phoenix), 23-1
3. (6) Los Alamitos (Calif.), 11-2
4. (7) Willis (Texas), 24-1
5. (9) Scott County (Georgetown, Ky.), 10-0
6. (2) Hendrickson (Pflugerville, Texas), 21-1
7. (12) Coral Springs Charter (Coral Springs, Fla.), 16-1
8. (15) Orange Lutheran (Orange, Calif.), 11-2
9. (10) Bishop O’Connell (Arlington, Va.), 9-0
10. (13) Johnson (San Antonio), 20-1
11. (NR) Hurricane (W. Va.), 10-0
12. (17) O’Connor (Phoenix), 20-3
13. (14) Carroll (Corpus Christi, Texas), 22-2-1
14. (20) Stockdale (Bakersfield, Calif.), 16-0
15. (18) Katy (Texas), 22-3
16. (16) Grand Terrace (Calif.), 6-1
17. (21) Kingwood (Texas), 20-3
18. (22) East Carter (Grayson, Ky.), 7-0
19. (NR) Bentonville (Ark.), 12-0
20. (NR) La Cueva (Albuquerque), 15-0
21. (23) Woodinville (Wash.), 7-0
22. (NR) Fort Myers (Fla.), 19-1
23. (19) Orange (Hillsborough, N.C.), 7-0
24. (24) Cape Fear (Fayetteville, N.C.), 13-0
25. (8) Spain Park (Hoover, Ala.), 29-2

Dropped out: Hamilton (Ariz.), Amador Valley (Pleasanton, Calif.), Gahr (Calif.) and St. Mary’s (Stockton, Calif.).

Jayda Evans: 206-464-2067 or jevans@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @JaydaEvans.