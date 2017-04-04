Up next for the Falcons is a road game against Issaquah on Thursday.

Woodinville moved up two notches in the MaxPreps Xcellent 25 National Softball Rankings. The Falcons are No. 21 after a debut at No. 23 last week.

Still undefeated, Woodinville won its games by a combined score of 15-1 last week. It hosted Bothell (1-4) on Tuesday and plays Issaquah (2-4) on Thursday.

Here are the complete national rankings:

(1) Norco (Calif.), 14-0

2. (4) Pinnacle (Phoenix), 23-1

3. (6) Los Alamitos (Calif.), 11-2

4. (7) Willis (Texas), 24-1

5. (9) Scott County (Georgetown, Ky.), 10-0

6. (2) Hendrickson (Pflugerville, Texas), 21-1

7. (12) Coral Springs Charter (Coral Springs, Fla.), 16-1

8. (15) Orange Lutheran (Orange, Calif.), 11-2

9. (10) Bishop O’Connell (Arlington, Va.), 9-0

10. (13) Johnson (San Antonio), 20-1

11. (NR) Hurricane (W. Va.), 10-0

12. (17) O’Connor (Phoenix), 20-3

13. (14) Carroll (Corpus Christi, Texas), 22-2-1

14. (20) Stockdale (Bakersfield, Calif.), 16-0

15. (18) Katy (Texas), 22-3

16. (16) Grand Terrace (Calif.), 6-1

17. (21) Kingwood (Texas), 20-3

18. (22) East Carter (Grayson, Ky.), 7-0

19. (NR) Bentonville (Ark.), 12-0

20. (NR) La Cueva (Albuquerque), 15-0

21. (23) Woodinville (Wash.), 7-0

22. (NR) Fort Myers (Fla.), 19-1

23. (19) Orange (Hillsborough, N.C.), 7-0

24. (24) Cape Fear (Fayetteville, N.C.), 13-0

25. (8) Spain Park (Hoover, Ala.), 29-2

Dropped out: Hamilton (Ariz.), Amador Valley (Pleasanton, Calif.), Gahr (Calif.) and St. Mary’s (Stockton, Calif.).