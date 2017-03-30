Undefeated team has tough KingCo matchup against Skyline on Thursday. Spartans are 5-1 to open the season.

Jayda Evans
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

Woodinville popped into the MaxPreps Xcellent 25 National Softball Rankings this week. The Falcons, which are on a six-game win streak, entered the poll for the first time at No. 23.

When a team only loses one starter from a second place finish in the Class 4A state tournament last year, chemistry is to be expected. Woodinville has turned that familiarity into dominance, outscoring its opponents 47-6 this season.

The Falcons tested their focus with a 3-0 win against Ingelmoor the day the MaxPreps rankings were released Monday. However, Woodinville’s three-game homestand gets tougher Thursday when Skyline arrives for a 6:30 p.m. KingCo league matchup. The Spartans are 5-1 this season and regarded as the second-best team in the state.

Senior pitcher Lauryn Rhinehart (Fairfield University) headlines five college commits on Woodinville’s roster. The others are Olivia Riener (Bowling Green), Jordyn Boyd (Manhattanville). Skylar Hein (St. Louis) and Paige Grover (Lafayette College).

Here are the full rankings:

  1. (1) Norco (Calif.), 13-0
    2. (4) Hendrickson (Pflugerville, Texas), 21-0
    3. (7) Amador Valley (Pleasanton, Calif.), 7-0
    4. (5) Pinnacle (Phoenix), 20-1
    5. (11) St. Mary’s (Stockton, Calif.), 9-0
    6. (8) Los Alamitos (Calif.), 9-2
    7. (10) Willis (Texas), 22-1
    8. (3) Spain Park (Hoover, Ala.), 22-1
    9. (23) Scott County (Georgetown, Ky.), 8-0
    10. (13) Bishop O’Connell (Arlington, Va.), 5-0
    11. (12) Hamilton (Chandler, Ariz.), 17-3
    12. (17) Coral Springs Charter (Fla.), 14-1
    13. (18) Johnson (San Antonio), 18-1
    14. (22) Carroll (Corpus Christi, Texas), 21-2-1
    15. (21) Orange Lutheran (Calif.), 9-2
    16. (16) Grand Terrace (Calif.), 5-1
    17. (NR) O’Connor (Phoenix), 16-2
    18. (20) Katy (Texas), 21-3
    19. (NR) Orange (Hillsborough, N.C.), 7-0
    20. (NR) Stockdale (Bakersfield, Calif.), 13-0
    21. (24) Kingwood (Texas) 18-3
    22. (NR) East Carter (Grayson, Ky.), 3-0
    23. (NR) Woodinville (Wash.), 5-0
    24. (25) Cape Fear (Fayetteville, N.C.), 12-0
    25. (NR) Gahr (Cerritos, Calif.), 11-0Dropped out: LaHabra (Calif.), Desert Ridge (Ariz.), Lakewood Ranch (Fla.), Westminster Christian (Ala.), D.H. Conley (N.C.), and Mission Viejo (Calif.).
Jayda Evans: 206-464-2067 or jevans@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @JaydaEvans. Jayda Evans covers prep sports. She offers observations, critiques, occasional offbeat tales and answers to select email inquiries. Evans also has written a book on the Storm and women's hoops titled, "Game On!"