Undefeated team has tough KingCo matchup against Skyline on Thursday. Spartans are 5-1 to open the season.
Woodinville popped into the MaxPreps Xcellent 25 National Softball Rankings this week. The Falcons, which are on a six-game win streak, entered the poll for the first time at No. 23.
When a team only loses one starter from a second place finish in the Class 4A state tournament last year, chemistry is to be expected. Woodinville has turned that familiarity into dominance, outscoring its opponents 47-6 this season.
The Falcons tested their focus with a 3-0 win against Ingelmoor the day the MaxPreps rankings were released Monday. However, Woodinville’s three-game homestand gets tougher Thursday when Skyline arrives for a 6:30 p.m. KingCo league matchup. The Spartans are 5-1 this season and regarded as the second-best team in the state.
Senior pitcher Lauryn Rhinehart (Fairfield University) headlines five college commits on Woodinville’s roster. The others are Olivia Riener (Bowling Green), Jordyn Boyd (Manhattanville). Skylar Hein (St. Louis) and Paige Grover (Lafayette College).
Here are the full rankings:
- (1) Norco (Calif.), 13-0
2. (4) Hendrickson (Pflugerville, Texas), 21-0
3. (7) Amador Valley (Pleasanton, Calif.), 7-0
4. (5) Pinnacle (Phoenix), 20-1
5. (11) St. Mary’s (Stockton, Calif.), 9-0
6. (8) Los Alamitos (Calif.), 9-2
7. (10) Willis (Texas), 22-1
8. (3) Spain Park (Hoover, Ala.), 22-1
9. (23) Scott County (Georgetown, Ky.), 8-0
10. (13) Bishop O’Connell (Arlington, Va.), 5-0
11. (12) Hamilton (Chandler, Ariz.), 17-3
12. (17) Coral Springs Charter (Fla.), 14-1
13. (18) Johnson (San Antonio), 18-1
14. (22) Carroll (Corpus Christi, Texas), 21-2-1
15. (21) Orange Lutheran (Calif.), 9-2
16. (16) Grand Terrace (Calif.), 5-1
17. (NR) O’Connor (Phoenix), 16-2
18. (20) Katy (Texas), 21-3
19. (NR) Orange (Hillsborough, N.C.), 7-0
20. (NR) Stockdale (Bakersfield, Calif.), 13-0
21. (24) Kingwood (Texas) 18-3
22. (NR) East Carter (Grayson, Ky.), 3-0
23. (NR) Woodinville (Wash.), 5-0
24. (25) Cape Fear (Fayetteville, N.C.), 12-0
25. (NR) Gahr (Cerritos, Calif.), 11-0Dropped out: LaHabra (Calif.), Desert Ridge (Ariz.), Lakewood Ranch (Fla.), Westminster Christian (Ala.), D.H. Conley (N.C.), and Mission Viejo (Calif.).
