Both teams had strong pitching and reliable hitting to piece together storybook seasons.

Share story

Jayda Evans
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

Class 4A state champions Woodinville (softball) and Puyallup (baseball) also finished ranked among the nation’s best in a pair of postseason polls.

The Falcons (26-0) capped their undefeated season by beating Puyallup’s softball team, 3-0, for the title. The performance ranked Woodinville No. 4 in the country by USA Today and MaxPreps.

Puyallup’s baseball team lost its opening two games, but went on a 25-game win streak en route to its state crown. The Vikings’ final ranking was No. 14 by USA Today and  No. 18 by MaxPreps.

“We’re the team that everybody’s rooting against,” said Puyallup coach Marc Wiese after beating Kentlake in the championship game at Safeco Field in May. “When you’re pretty good, that’s what you want and I love that feeling. Hopefully we can continue those things.”

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.
Jayda Evans: 206-464-2067 or jevans@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @JaydaEvans. Jayda Evans covers prep sports. She offers observations, critiques, occasional offbeat tales and answers to select email inquiries. Evans also has written a book on the Storm and women's hoops titled, "Game On!"