The Falcons' triple-overtime win over Skyline last week moves them up into the top five in the latest rankings.

Woodinville beat Skyline in triple overtime last week, a win that vaults the Falcons to fifth in the Seattle Times’ Class 4A state rankings. Skyline drops to ninth.

There’s more movement to come next week as No. 4 Lake Stevens plays No. 7 Monroe for the Wesco 4A title.

The Class 3A ranking saw Squalicum move up to fourth (from sixth) after knocking Ferndale from fourth to sixth with a 47-42 win.

There’s also a top-10 matchup in Class 3A as No. 1 O’Dea plays No. 9 Garfield for the Metro League title.

Also in 3A, Timberline checks in at 10th, the first time the Blazers have been ranked this season. Timberline plays No. 3 Peninsula this week.

The Class 2A rankings stayed the same as none of the top 10 lost. There’s an interesting game coming up as No. 3 River Ridge plays No. 7 Franklin Pierce.

