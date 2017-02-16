The Falcons upset the No. 3 Bothell girls for a title. The Cougars face a loser-out game Saturday.

The Woodinville girls basketball team knew exactly who to turn to late in the game.

Falcons senior Gabby Whalen, the lone senior for Woodinville, scored eight of her team-high 14 points in the final period — including the go-ahead bucket late in the game — to lead the Falcons to a 52-48 victory over No. 3 Bothell Thursday night in the KingCo 4A tournament championship game at Lake Washington High School.

The win clinches a berth in the regional round of the state tournament for Woodinville (18-4).

“She’s our only senior. We’re going to miss her deeply,” Woodinville coach Scott Bullock said of Whalen, who added 11 rebounds. “She brings great leadership and great energy. I can’t be more proud of her.”

The game was a physical battle throughout. Woodinville led 36-32 going into the fourth quarter before Bothell’s Keyonna Jones made back-to-back three-pointers to put the Cougars on top.

It was a back-and-forth battle from there.

“When the fourth quarter comes, they put it in an extra gear,” Bullock said. “Keyonna almost single-handily took the game over. … We knew they were going to go on a run and our girls just matched it.”

Madison Lundquist added 11 points and 10 rebounds for Woodinville, which is headed to regionals for the first time since 2012.

Bothell topped Woodinville twice this season, with its largest victory over the Falcons coming by just four points. Thursday’s battle was again close as the Falcons topped Bothell for the first time in nine attempts.

“Give Bothell a lot of credit. We’ve lost to them to time and time again,” Bullock said. “Right now it feels really, really sweet. This is what our girls worked for all year. Together as a team they played tremendous defense tonight and pulled out a close game.”

Jones finished with a game-high 21 points and 11 rebounds for Bothell (19-3). The Cougars play Eastlake (14-6), which defeated Skyline 63-52 in a loser-out game Thursday night, at 6 p.m. Saturday at Lake Washington High School. The winner gets the second regional berth from KingCo. The loser’s season is over.

“We’ve got to regroup,” Bothell coach Kent Schafer said. “ … Things work out best for the people who make the best of the way things turn out. We’ve got another game that we’ve got to be ready for.”

Bothell captures boys crown

Jake Medjo put on a dominant display for Skyline in the first half and Cameron Tyson lit up the scoreboard in the fourth quarter to help No. 9 Bothell close out a 54-42 victory over Skyline and clinch the KingCo 4A tournament title and accompanying berth in regionals.

Medjo, a 6-foot-8 junior, netted 14 of his 20 points in the first half — and finished with eight rebounds — before Watson, who finished with 24 points, scored 17 in the final quarter to help the Cougars hold off Skyline.

“Jake had a great game tonight,” Bothell coach Ron Bollinger said. “He stepped up big. He was physical, he got rebounds and was attacking the rim. … And normally, (Watson) does that throughout the whole game. He’s just a gamer. He’s the best finisher in the league.”

The teams split their two meetings in the regular season. Kellan Przybylski helped Skyline open the fourth quarter with a 5-0 run and grab its first lead of the game seconds into the final period. But Bothell (17-5) responded with a 9-0 run of its own to retake the lead and distance itself from the Spartans.

“Bothell hasn’t won one of these since, I think, ’81 or something like that,” Bollinger said. “It’s a great night for us.”

Skyline (13-7) will face Inglemoor at 7:45 p.m. Saturday at Lake Washington High School. The Vikings are coming off a thrilling 63-60 overtime win over Woodinville in a loser-out game Thursday night.