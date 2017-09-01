The No. 6 Falcons, who are the defending Kingco 4A champs, jumped out to an early lead and cruised past the No. 5 Cougars 36-14.

Offseason? What offseason?

Woodinville looked as if it never took a break, easily carving up Bothell in a 36-14 season-opening win at Pop Keeney Stadium on Friday night. The Falcons, ranked No. 6 in The Seattle Times’ Class 4A preseason poll, won the Kingco 4A title last year.

When asked, Falcons coach Wayne Maxwell said he expected the cohesion in Week 1.

“We got a good group of kids back,” he said of 12 returning starters. “And we had a great offseason in the kids coming together through the camp, through the summer, through training camp and two-a-days. We also had adversity in a virus that had us sick and throwing up the first week of training camp. It was crazy. So, much kudos to those guys.”

Woodinville opened the scoring with a safety. Minutes later, senior quarterback Jaden Sheffey threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to senior receiver Nash Fouch, a Montana commit, to go up 9-0 with 4:43 left in the first quarter.

The duo connected again on a 55-yard pass to set up an 11-yard rushing TD for Sheffey with 10:42 left in the half. Senior running back Matt Jones scored on a short run to give Woodinville a 22-0 lead.

Bothell, ranked No. 5 in the preseason poll, looked more like a team playing its first game. The Cougars had five early flags on penalties such as too many players on the field and encroachment.

Senior quarterback Jacob Sirmon, the top recruit in Washington who’s committed to play at the University of Washington, had a rough time. He had 10 straight incomplete passes at one point.

Sirmon had one solid drive in the half, connecting with senior receiver Da’Vicious Wilson for a 15-yard touchdown pass with 40 seconds left in the half.

Sirmon was 7 of 28 passing for 102 yards and two touchdowns.

“Woodinville was physical up front and had a lot of returning kids, so give them all the credit,” Cougars coach Tom Bainter said. “We were a little off at first. We’re going to talk about what happens in the offseason when one team prepares really well and the other doesn’t have a lot of guys. We didn’t have a lot of guys (participate in offseason workouts).”

In the second half, Maxwell utilized running backs Brett Accimus and Matt Jones to keep the touchdowns flowing. Jones led all rushers with 90 yards on 16 carries and two scores.

“It was different playing our rival right out of the gate,” Maxwell said. “It was built up even more because there was so much time to focus on each other. Everybody was tired of hearing about each other, and it was time to play a football game.”