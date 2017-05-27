The nationally ranked Falcons go 26-0, beat the Vikings 3-0 on two small hits that added up big on the scoreboard.

SPOKANE — As big hits go, the two that decided the Class 4A state softball championship Saturday at the Dwight Merkel Sports Complex traveled, maybe, 66 feet combined.

But they counted big on the scoreboard.

Woodinville (26-0), ranked No. 5 in the nation by USA Today, capped an undefeated season by beating Puyallup 3-0.

Woodinville scored the winning run in the top of the sixth inning on a squeeze bunt by Bauley Burger-Moore that died in the dust a foot in front of home plate. Courtesy runner Sierra Hein slid headfirst to break up the scoreless pitchers’ duel.

An out later, Gina Wyner blooped a single over a drawn-in Puyallup first baseman to score two runs, the ball landing just past the first-base bag.

“I don’t think everything has completely sunk in yet,” Woodinville coach Dani Weir said. “But definitely it has a little bit. This was a game about stringing some things together and getting some clutch, timely plays.

“I mean, for Bailey to lay down that bunt and then score two runs on that little dinky hit — and it was just a dinky little hit.”

Senior Taylor Rhinehart of Woodinville and Puyallup (23-4) senior Kennedy Robillard pitched masterful games, working out of trouble by using an assortment of pitches and speeds.

Rhinehart allowed just two hits, walked two and hit a batter in the seventh inning, striking out 10.

Robillard scattered nine hits as the Falcons got their leadoff hitter on base in six of the seven innings. But she struck out six and got stellar defense.

“It’s the kind of game where you just have to tip your cap to them and move on,” Puyallup coach Anthony Batinovich said. “Their pitcher was fantastic, and she did a great job of getting us out.

“That’s a heckuva team and it’s an incredibly difficult accomplishment, going undefeated. I know. We were 27-0 coming into the semifinals last year and we couldn’t finish it.”

“There’s a little bit of redemption,” Weir said. “Puyallup beat us in the semifinals of this group’s freshman year. Now to get this win kind of makes up for that.”

It puts a perfect button on Rhinehart’s career.

“This absolutely does,” she said. “To finish our career together like this is just perfect.”

Note

• Monroe knocked off Camas 8-5 in the third/fourth-place game.