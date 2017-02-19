Here’s three big games coming up in the regional round this weekend.

The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association’s new Rating Percentage Index rankings that have been discussed, dissected and disavowed all over social media the last six weeks finally came into play Sunday.

Now that district basketball tournaments from around the state have nearly wrapped up and almost all of the 16-team regionals are filled, those teams have been seeded into the bracket based on their RPI.

For those who need a quick reminder of how the new system feeds into the new 12-team state tournament format, here you go: The top eight teams in each classification (No. 1 vs. No. 8, No. 2 vs. No. 7, etc.) play at regionals with a spot in the state quarterfinals going to the winner. The loser advances to a loser-out, first-round game.

The bottom eight teams in the RPI (No. 9 vs. No. 16, No. 10 vs. No. 15, etc.), play a loser-out game at regionals with the winner playing the losers of the Nos. 1-8 matchups in the first round of state.

This new RPI system was put in place to answer criticisms of the old system, which was a draw based on district seeding that often resulted in premier matchups occurring early in the state tournament.

Not that the new system entirely prevented marquee matchups from occurring in the early rounds. The difference this season is the losers of these marquee games are still alive for the state title and a rematch in the Tacoma Dome is a possibility.

Here’s three marquee matchups for regionals, which are Friday and Saturday (rankings based on RPI):

No. 5 Kentwood vs. No. 4 Federal Wayboys: This seems like matchup for at least the semifinals as the Conquerors (23-2) and the Eagles (23-2) finished the regular season as two of the top three Class 4A teams in the state in The Seattle Times’ rankings.

The Eagles are the two-time defending state champs and have won 66 of their last 68 games. Those two losses? Those came at the hands of Kentwood, which beat Federal Way in the North Puget Sound League and West Central/Southwest bi-district championship games.

No. 8 Rainier Beach vs. No. 1 Nathan Haleboys: The Vikings (20-7) are one of the few teams that gave the Raiders (25-0), the consensus No. 1 team in the nation, a tough game this season, staying close in the SeaKing District title game Saturday.

Nathan Hale and Rainier Beach were ranked among the top four teams in the state all season. Metro League teams tend to dominate the Class 3A state tournament, particularly Rainier Beach, but the Vikings will have a tougher path this year unless they can knock off Hale this weekend.

No. 6 Bellarmine Prep vs. No. 3 Glacier Peak girls: This game looks like a possible state-title preview. The Lions and Grizzlies have one loss each and won league and district titles.

The Grizzlies moved up to Class 4A this season and showed they could compete just fine. The Lions have missed out on state only once in the past 10 years.