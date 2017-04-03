No high-school basketball team from Washington has ever won a national championship. After winning the 3A state title and finishing a perfect 29-0, Nathan Hale could be the first.

Nathan Hale is the first as Maxpreps.com has already named the Raiders (29-0) as its national champ.

The question is whether Hale will become consensus national champs.

Six more outlets will release national polls this week. All seven reached a consensus on Hale as the No. 1 team in the nation in early February.

We’ll find out if that consensus holds this week, or if some polls will downgrade the Raiders for not playing the Dick’s Sporting Good Nationals, which wrapped up Saturday.



Poll,Rank,Expected release

Maxpreps,1, N/A

USA TODAY,N/A,Monday

Ballislife,N/A,Monday

Prepsnation,N/A,Monday

Bluestar Media,N/A,Tuesday

Flohoops,N/A,Tuesday

HS Hoopselite,N/A,Tuesday



